Franklin County All-Stars youth baseball team heading to New England Regional Championship

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County 13U All-Stars are gearing up to play in the New England Regionals in New Hampshire this weekend, after winning the State Championships last weekend in Augusta.

These young baseball players are the best that the Franklin County Babe Ruth League has to offer, coming from the North Franklin, Farmington, and Spruce teams. The Franklin County 13U All-Star team is made up of youth 13 years old and under. After the regular season for the league, tryouts were held for the All-Star team, which then progressed through to the State Championships.

At States, the Franklin County All-Stars played against Tri-County and Augusta, winning in a double elimination match.

Coach Rob Dippner said that the players have shown up at the Maine Sports Factory in Wilton for training and practice throughout the winter, in the baseball off-season; their hard work resulted in the successes at the championship games last weekend.

“This is a really talented group of kids,” Dippner said. He noted that some of the opposition at the state level came from traveling teams with a lot more opportunity and experience, so it was a big deal for the smaller, community-based Franklin County team to win the championship.

“They didn’t just do this,” Dippner said. “It’s been all winter of working, and now here we are at the end.”

Assistant Coach Tom Cormier shared that they are excited for the opportunity to go forward to Regionals, and to see where the team goes from here.

The State Championship winning team included Oliver Cormier, Braydn Fournier, Braylon Heatley, Eben Laliberte, Karter Meader, Brennan Mitchell, Cam Norton, Thomas Quinn Ryan, Elijah Seaberg, Parker Smith, Jax Vienneau, and Emmett Walker.

The New England Regionals include a guaranteed three games for the Franklin County All-Stars, one each on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The top three teams in each pool will go to a single elimination tournament and the winning teams from that tournament will advance to the World Series.