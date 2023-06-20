Franklin County Amateur Radio Emergency Service participating in Field Day, June 24-25

FARMINGTON – Members and friends of the Franklin County Amateur Radio Emergency Service (FC ARES) will be operating outside on the Franklin County Courthouse lawn on Main Street in Farmington ( GPS coordinates N 44.67134 and W 70.15181 degrees) as part of the ARRL Field Day.

Once a year Amateur Radio Operators (Hams) take their equipment into the field. They set up portable stations and proceed to make as many contacts as possible in a day. This operation is officially called Field Day. This year, Field Day is June 24 and 25. The local group will be using the Franklin County’s ARES call of W1FCA.

“We plan to operate in the Field Day tradition and set up outside using solar cells and battery power,” Al McDaniel said. “Field Day actually begins at 2 p.m. local time on Saturday and concludes at 2 p.m. on Sunday. We will be there early to set up antennas so will probably be there at noon or before on Saturday. We hope to have enough operators to be able to transmit the whole time. As an ARES operation center, we would normally use the radio room in the Courthouse and would operate inside if we were assisting with communications for an emergency.”

If the group is operating inside, the courthouse will be locked. An informational display will be set up outside the courthouse, with more information about amateur radio and how AREA stations can help in the event of a crisis such as floods, winter storms, and fires. Interested parties are invited to call the number at the display and the group can let them in to view how the station operates. Ham operators are invited to call in on 146.52 for access to the ‘shack’ in the courthouse. All visitors are invited to sign the guest book outside the courthouse.

The ARRL is the American Radio Relay League, the world’s largest association of amateur radio operators. The association is over 100 years old, having been founded in 1914. Field Day events have been held for years, and this is the fourth year of Franklin County ARES participating.

The Franklin County ARES operates under the auspices of the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency office, McDaniel said. During the event of an emergency and loss of standard communications systems, amateur radio operators can provide additional communication services. They may set up in the courthouse radio room, or in another location using their own equipment and power sources.

Field Day is June 24 and 25 and the public is invited to attend and to learn more about amateur radio operations.