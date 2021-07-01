Franklin County Budget Advisory Committee approves finalized budget

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Budget Advisory Committee met on Wednesday night to review updated budget items presented by County Commissioners; the commissioners approved several changes on Tuesday morning and moved to pass the $7 million budget back to the BAC.

The budget was passed 6-1 by the advisory committee which put an end to the process. The finalized 2021-22 budget represents an increase from the 2020-21 fiscal year of $213,810.

Gary McGrane of Jay voted to reject the budget, while Travis Pond of New Sharon, Tiffany Estabrook of New Sharon, Tom Goding of Jay, Bob Luce of Carrabassett Valley, Tiffany Maiuri of Wilton and Morgan Dunham of Phillips moved to accept it. Two members were not in attendance, Matt Smith of Farmington and Ray Gaudette of Phillips did not participate in the vote.