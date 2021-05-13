Franklin County Budget Advisory Committee sets date for public hearing

FARMINGTON – Members of the Franklin County Budget Advisory Committee met Wednesday evening to review requested figures from county departments, with the $7 million budget drawing little discussion between members and department heads. An initial vote will be held next Wednesday, May 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the District Courthouse with a public hearing to follow on Wednesday, June 2 beginning at 6 p.m. in the same location.

Notable items include a new Human Resources/Administrative Assistant position for county operations; the position is being proposed at $38,870. An additional $15,000 was supported by County Commissioners and will be considered by the committee to cover wage increases for non-union employees, County Clerk Julie Magoon told members. The pay increase is four years behind schedule, she said.

Funds are expected to be carried forward at the end of the fiscal year in June, Magoon said. Due to the pandemic, the courthouse has not been in regular operation, so any savings will likely be put towards offsetting taxation she said.

The Franklin County Jail’s budget is proposing a $52,919 increase to roughly $2.3 million, which would officially cap the budget at the legal amount of a four percent increase. A payroll increase of $10,000 was approved by commissioners which would essentially “buy out” employees from other positions if they apply, Jail Administrator Doug Blauvelt said.

Blauvelt reported that the jail recently passed a state inspection, meeting the essential standards for the space, but Budget Committee member Gary McGrane questioned the age and deterioration of the building. The county currently has a Jail Building Reserve Fund that has $2,100, with a “maintenance” line item that was requested at $2,000. McGrane questioned the safety of inmates and staff, saying that reports from the Board of Visitor saw issues with the building. Blauvelt said safety is not a concern, but there is essentially no extra money to put aside for major future repairs.

The sheriff’s office budget includes a $14,657 increase this year, to a proposed $1.86 million. The biggest increases were seen in salary raises; with Sheriff Scott Nichols seeing a $4,092 increase to $75,000 annually, the chief deputy receiving a $1,997 increase and lieutenants receiving a $3,494 increase. Funding for part-time deputy positions were reduced by half in order to offset costs, Chief Deputy Steven Lowell said.