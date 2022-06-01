Franklin County Budget Committee holds public hearing

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Budget Committee held a public hearing on the proposed county budget last night. The meeting lasted ten minutes and committee chair Tiffany Maiuri laughingly thanked the audience for following the public hearing procedures exactly.

The public hearing allowed for public comment on each section of the budget; however, there was no public comment.

The budget committee concluded the meeting by scheduling their next meeting, where they would adopt a final budget and send it to the county commissioners. This meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, at 6 p.m. in the Superior Courtroom.

The commissioners may not increase, decrease, or alter the budget adopted by the committee except by a unanimous vote from all three commissioners. If the commissioners do make changes, the committee may accept or reject those changes. If the changes are rejected, the budget reverts to the final budget adopted by the committee, and further changes are not permitted, according to committee chair Maiuri.