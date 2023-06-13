Franklin County budget process completed, with increases for generator and 3% COLA

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Budget Committee met last night to review a change to the county jail budget funding. The Franklin County Commissioners voted unanimously in their last meeting to increase funding by $158,000 to cover the cost of a new generator. The commissioners did not accept the five percent salary increases for cost of living adjustments (COLA) for non-union employees that was approved by the budget committee. The commissioners approved a three percent salary increase.

The budget committee had the choice to override the commissioners and put it back to the original sum approved by the budget committee which did not include the generator but did not include the generator, or to accept the commissioners’ sum. The decision would require a two-thirds vote of the committee to override the commissioners.

A motion was made to reject the commissioners’ change to the jail budget.

This would be the final action taken by either party since budget sums have been approved by both the committee and the commissioners.

Gary McGrane asked if the commissioners could use the undesignated fund balance to cover the cost of the generator rather than raising taxes. County Administrator Amy Bernard said it was difficult to say for certain as the county does not yet have a current audit of the financial accounts, but she believed it would be an option.

Bob Luce said he supported the generator, but also supported the five percent salary increase over the three percent.

Tiffany Mauri said that she believed the generator was needed, but that she thought it could be funded from undesignated.

With a vote of 5 to 3, the motion failed to reach the two-thirds majority required to override the commissioners’ budget, so the jail budget will include the increase for the generator and the salary increase of three percent.

The rest of the county budget remains at the sums approved by the budget committee, including funding for the five percent salary increases; however, previously the commissioners approved a three percent COLA increase. While the funding has been approved for five percent increases in all departments with the exception of the county jail, non-union employees across all departments are expected to receive the three percent increase approved by the commissioners.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org