Franklin County businesses participating in Small Business Saturday

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Following Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday provides a way for people to support local, independent, and small businesses, especially with the Christmas holiday just a few weeks away. Stores may have sales and discounts available, and others may be open specifically for weekend shopping.

Here in Franklin County, a number of local businesses are recognizing Small Business Saturday on November 25. Here are a few:

Farmington:

Sensi Side: A crystal, spiritual, and smoke shop located in downtown Farmington right across from Reny’s. Sensi Side will be holding a store-wide sale, with great deals on textiles, glassware, and crystals. Sensi Side is located at 185 Broadway, Farmington, ME 04938 and it is open seven days a week.

Farmington Farm House, located at 174 Main Street, is an eclectic gift store, with a vast selection of home decor, and personal care items to top off any gifts this holiday season.

Wicked Good Candy, located at 169 Front Street, is a perfect place to wrap up that holiday shopping with a sweet treat. This weekend, they will be holding 20% off purchases of $20 or more.

The Mercantile is a vintage-style storefront with gifts for every person on the list, with a 20% off storewide sale on wall decor, dish sets, and many more. The Mercantile is located at 133 Broadway.

Pins and Needles: Looking to get started making holiday gifts? Pins and Needles is holding a sale, purchases $50 or more, a 25% discount, and a vast selection of fabrics, yarns, and tools. The staff is always willing to assist in a project so that any project can get done, no matter how advanced in fiber arts you are. Pins and Needles is found at 157 Main Street.

Robin’s Flower Pot: 25-50% off most retail items (excluding plants, dried flowers, gift cards, and consignment). They will also have Santa’s Sleigh set up and festively decorated, making a perfect photo backdrop! Robin’s Flower Pot is at 387 Webster Rd, Farmington.

Wilton:

Vera’s Iron and Vine: hosting Rhythmic Roasts with samples, snacks, and a basket drawing. Vera’s Iron and Vine is found at 319a Main Street in Wilton.

Rangeley:

Rangeley Adventure Company: raffles, deals, sweet treats, special giveaways, and surprises throughout the day. The first 25 people to mingle, receive a gift. Rangeley Adventure Company is located at 7 Pond Street in Rangeley.

Stratton:

Coplin Co-op: Stop in Friday, Saturday, or Sunday for sales on many items, and as always their gift certificate promotion will be happening. Spend over 50.00 and get a blank 10.00 gift certificate or gift as you would like or redeem at any time. Coplin Co-op is at 34 Main Street in Stratton Village.