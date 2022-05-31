Franklin County celebrates teacher of the year

FARMINGTON – Every year hundreds of teachers across the state of Maine are nominated for Teacher of the Year, and Franklin county’s teacher of the year award recipient is W.G. Mallet School’s Stacey Augustine.

Augustine has been officially teaching at the kindergarten level for 18 years. She also completed her student teaching and practicum in the Mallett School kindergarten setting, which makes a total of 20 years of dedication.

“It’s my place; it will always have a special place in my heart,” Augustine said. “If you think about it, we do so many things as a grade level…that’s a hundred kids a year times 18, that’s like 1,800 kids I’ve had a relationship with in some capacity.”

Augustine was initially shocked and overwhelmed by the nomination because of the title and responsibilities that accompany that title, but is honored and humbled by the recognition of her accomplishments. Her nomination, made by District Technology Training Coordinator Martha Thibodeau, is especially meaningful for Augustine.

“I’ve looked up to Martha for years—I think she has more teaching experience than years I’ve been alive—so when someone of that caliber nominates you…I’m humbled,” Augustine said.

Augustine is the PTA president; the school’s tech liaison/coach along with another teacher; and the educational district leadership team representative for kindergarten, so any extra opportunities afforded by the title will be a welcome challenge. Though she’s not sure what she’d want to do with her platform, her goal is to be an advocate for all educators.

“I genuinely want to do what’s best, but I know that we’re all different, and I can celebrate those differences but I don’t don’t want to speak out of turn for someone,” Augustine said.

Mallett School principal Tracy Williams spoke of Augustine’s skills in the area of parents and children who are struggling and in the area of out-of-the-box teaching with Tinker Time and unstructured play.

“Stacey has a great ability to get students thinking, asking questions, and participating. To say that her enthusiasm is palpable, sounds cliché, but she is someone who gets as wide-eyed and interested in experiments, stories, and new learning,” Williams said. “I’ve worked with some teachers who are extremely skilled at content knowledge and instructional strategies. There are also many teachers who have a knack for hands on and experiential learning. And there are staff who get involved in the ‘extras’. But Stacey really works at full capacity in all those areas.”

Augustine’s students are excited about her success, but in her classroom they celebrate all successes, whether individual or the entire class. One of her dearest ambitions in teaching has been helping her students become successful learners by encouraging students to ask questions and know that it’s okay not to have all the answers.

“I want learning to be authentic; to be real; to connect with the world and think with depth,” Augustine said. “I’m always challenging their thinking, and I want them to be as independent as possible; I want to do my job so well that they don’t need me anymore. I don’t care that you don’t know the answer, but I care that you know the process to find the answer.”

Augustine wants her students to feel confident in any learning setting and to know that they have the tools to find the answers to their questions.

Though she describes kindergarten as a place that is magical for her and a family of friends, Augustine will be moving on from kindergarten to fulfill a new role in the Gifted and Talented program next year.

“I want a new challenge, and that’s truly why I teach is because I love to learn, and they teach me just as much as I teach them—probably more,” Augustine said. “I’m a little nervous, but I get to teach students in a different capacity and I truly am excited.”