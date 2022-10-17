Franklin County domestic violence advocate earns recognition award

FARMINGTON – Safe Voices, which provides support and resources for people experiencing domestic violence and human trafficking, is recognizing October as ‘Domestic Violence Action Month.’ They started the month with vigils in Oxford, Franklin, and Androscoggin counties, and will host a Fall Mixer towards the end of the month.

Safe Voices will honor Kayla Duvall of Madison as one of four awardees at the agency’s Fall Mixer and Awards Ceremony on October 20. Duvall will receive the agency’s Shining Star Staff Award for her dedication and passion in advocating for survivors of domestic abuse and sex trafficking in Maine.

Duvall works out of the Farmington office for Safe Voices, primarily supporting and serving survivors of domestic violence in Franklin County.

In addition to her advocacy with survivors, Duvall is also celebrated at Safe Voices as a mentor to staff. “Kayla’s incredible advocacy skills not only benefit the survivors she serves, but also the greater agency,” says Safe Voices Rural Program Manager Kara Barnies. “Kayla shares her experience, her deep understanding of power-based violence, and an excitement for this work with new and long-term staff alike.”

The Shining Star Staff Award aims to recognize and honor the expertise that Safe Voices advocates and staff bring to the work of ending domestic abuse and sex trafficking in Maine, and the agency is honored to present the 2022 award to Duvall. Additional awardees at the event include Androscoggin Bank receiving the Community Partner Award, Sheila Barnies of Lewiston receiving the Volunteer Impact Award, and Dovetail Consulting, LLC’s Andy Jackson of Portland receiving the Kimberley Wilson Community Transformation Award.

Speakers at the Fall Mixer will include Governor Janet Mills and representatives from the offices of Senators Collins and King.

The Safe Voices Fall Mixer will be held on Thursday, October 20, at the Bates Auditorium from 5 – 8 p.m. For more information about the event, please contact Grace Kendall at gkendall@safevoices.org or visit bit.ly/SVmixer for tickets.

Closer to home, Safe Voices Executive Director Elise Johansen reported that the housing project in Farmington is very close to being done. Through the fall they will be furnishing and finalizing the set-up of the apartments and shelter, which is geared specifically towards survivors of domestic violence.

This facility will allow survivors to keep their pets with them. Safe Voices partnered with Rescue Rebuild and Red Rover to set up the rooms for cats and dogs, and there is a dog run in the back yard.

Safe housing is one concern for survivors of domestic violence, but for some, their pet may be their only safe companion. Rather than leaving their pet behind, or giving the pet up, they may choose to stay in an unsafe environment. Providing pet-friendly safe housing makes it more accessible to people in need.

The shelter and apartments are expected to open in early 2023.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources and support available at SafeVoices.org. If someone is in danger, contact 911 for emergency services.