Franklin County Election Day results so far

With 10 towns reporting as of Tuesday night, Franklin County residents rejected the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line, opted to keep the process of electing the county’s treasurer, and increased the number of commissioners from three to five.

A transportation bond has passed so far with Question 2, as well as Question 3 that proposed establishing a statewide constitutional “right to food.”

Results are as follows:

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Total Ballots Cast 368

Question 1

YES 257

NO 111

Blank 0

TOTAL 368

Question 2

YES 313

NO 52

Blank 3

Question 3

YES 218

NO 144

Blank 6

Franklin County Referendum

Question 1

YES 133

NO 223

Blank 12

Question 2

YES 269

NO 89

Blank 10

****

CHESTERVILLE

Total Ballots Cast 482

Question 1

YES 309

NO 173

Blank 0

Question 2

YES 316

NO 165

Blank 1

Question 3

YES 319

NO 156

Blank 7

Franklin County Referendum

Question 1

YES 109

NO 357

Blank 16

Question 2

YES 257

NO 214

Blank 11

****

EUSTIS

Total Ballots Cast 331

Question 1

YES 269

NO 61

Blank 1

Question 2

YES 225

NO 97

Blank 9

Question 3

YES 234

NO 90

Blank 7

Franklin County Referendum

Question 1

YES 105

NO 207

Blank 19

Question 2

YES 202

NO 110

Blank 19

****

FARMINGTON

Total Ballots Cast 2083

Question 1

YES 1414

NO 663

Blank 6

Question 2

YES 1522

NO 532

Blank 29

Question 3

YES 1340

NO 693

Blank 50

Franklin County Referendum

Question 1

YES 440

NO 1574

Blank 69

Question 2

YES 1291

NO 716

Blank 76

***

INDUSTRY

Question 1

YES 238

NO 103

Question 2

YES 221

NO 118

Question 3

YES 223

NO 116

Franklin County Referendum

Question 1

YES 65

NO 267

Question 2

YES 181

NO 149

****

NEW SHARON

Total Ballots Cast 623

Question 1

YES 439

NO 181

Blank 3

TOTAL 623

Question 2

YES 377

NO 237

Blank 9

TOTAL 623

Question 3

YES 417

NO 199

Blank 9

TOTAL 623

Franklin County Referendum

Question 1

YES 132

NO 464

Blank 27

TOTAL 623

Question 2

YES 329

NO 269

Blank 25

TOTAL 623

Town of New Sharon Referendum

Article – Shall an ordinance entitled “New Sharon Solar Energy Systems Ordinance” be enacted?

YES 381

NO 214

Blank 24

TOTAL 619

***

RANGELEY

Question 1

YES 298

NO 158

Question 2

YES 329

NO 121

Question 3

YES 312

NO 139

Franklin County Referendum

Question 1

YES 148

NO 288

Question 2

YES 289

NO 151

***

TEMPLE

Question 1

YES 150

NO 54

Question 2

YES 149

NO 54

Question 3

YES 130

NO 71

Franklin County Referendum

Question 1

YES 35

NO 160

Question 2

YES 118

NO 78

***

WELD

Question 1

YES 142

NO 95

Question 2

YES 160

NO 76

Question 3

YES 163

NO 71

Franklin County Referendum

Question 1

YES 54

NO 175

Question 2

YES 142

NO 91

Town of Weld Referendum

Article: Shall this municipality authorize the State to issue licenses for the sale of liquor to be consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on Sundays?

YES 173

NO 56

***

WILTON

Question 1

YES 951

NO 358

Question 2

YES 838

NO 461

Question 3

YES 849

NO 438

Franklin County Referendum

Question 1

YES 306

NO 965

Question 2

YES 720

NO 544