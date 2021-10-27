Franklin County faces two local ballot questions next week

FARMINGTON – Franklin County voters will consider two important local issues next week- Questions 1 and 2 on the local ballot will address changes in county government that could have a lasting impact on area communities.

Question 1, an initiative led by the Franklin County Commissioners, proposes that the position of treasurer become an appointed rather than elected position.

Pam Prodan, who has been chosen by residents since 2014, said she believes the job should stay the way it has been. Prodan works roughly 13 hours per work with scheduled in-office days of Mondays and Tuesdays.

“Pam is a good treasurer. She knows her stuff. It shouldn’t be politicized; the people should have the choice,” Commissioner Clyde Barker, who represents District 3, said.

Last year, commissioners voted to decrease Prodan’s salary from $22,000 (including pro-rated fringe benefits) to $18,000 per year and took away the benefits. Prodan said her responsibilities were not decreased, and in fact she has more duties right now due to staffing shortages.

The decision was made in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and commissioners said it was due in part to Prodan’s decision to work from home due to health concerns. Prodan said she was following guidelines recommended by the governor and by the Maine CDC. After some pressure, Prodan agreed to work in-office on a staggered schedule with an appropriately socially-distanced workspace.

“I guess at that point they just decided I wasn’t worth what they were getting,” Prodan said. “It comes down to control.”

Commissioners Lance Harvell and Terry Brann did not respond to phone calls.

A yes vote will confirm changing the treasurer position from elected to appointed, while a no vote would allow the position to remain an elected one.

Locally, Question 2 will propose increasing the number of commissioners from the current three to five. This is the second time the proposal has passed legislation; however, the question didn’t make it onto the ballot during the first round due to a decision made by the commissioners at the time. The commissioners sited fees related to a special referendum as their determining factor to not bring the question to voters.

This time around, fees are being covered by the state, and the commissioners did not have an opportunity to decline offering the vote.

Rep. Scott Landry and Sen. Russell Black are sponsoring the bill and believe that the change would be a positive one.

“It could end up being five republicans for all I care…it’s taxation without representation, that’s what it is,” Landry said.

As it stands, Commissioner Terry Brann represents District 1 which includes the towns of Wilton, Jay, Weld, Carthage, Dallas Plantation, Rangeley Plantation, Sandy River Plantation, South Franklin Unorganized Territory and West Central Franklin Unorganized Territory. Those populations amount to 10,017. District 1 contributes roughly 22.5% of the county’s overall budget.

Lance Harvell of District 2 represents Farmington, Temple and Chesterville- 9,447 residents and roughly 14.68% of the overall budget.

District 3, represented by Clyde Barker, includes Avon, Carrabassett Valley, Coplin Plantation, East Central Franklin Unorganized Territory, Eustis, Industry, Kingfield, New Sharon, New Vineyard, North Franklin Unorganized Territory, Phillips, Rangeley and Strong- 9,992 residents and 62.81% of the county’s tax base.

Additional commissioners and a restructuring of districts would allow for a more even representation, both Landry and Black said. The increase would also allow for more ideas to be brought to the table, and more conversation to be had.

“Most of the selectboards have five people and I don’t always agree with the person sitting across from me, but I listen; and with a good discussion, I’ll change my mind,” Landry said.

Chesterville selectman and Budget Committee member Tiffany Estabrook said she just thinks it’s too much government.

“It just doesn’t matter. If it’s three or five…it’s just two more opinions. I feel like with the times we’re in we just don’t need this.”

Others are concerned that adding two more commissioners would mean paying two more salaries, and essentially increasing taxes. But Landry and Black believe there is another option.

Currently, commissioners each get paid $12,000 per year and are required to attend two meetings per month for two hours each. On paper, that would mean commissioners get paid $250 an hour. They do not get reimbursed for mileage, and there are times when meetings go longer than two hours, or when meeting more frequently is necessary. Commissioners are also expected to be available to the public for comments or questions.

“I’ve never been a commissioner, but these are not positions we take for the money. We don’t see all the ins and outs of the job,” Estabrook said.

Landry and Black are suggesting that the budget line for the commissioner salaries wouldn’t need to increase, that amount would just be divided between five rather than three.

“I just see it as a win/win/win,” Black said.

A yes vote on Franklin County Question 2 would approve increasing the number of commissioners from three to five, while a no vote would go against the bill.