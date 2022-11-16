Franklin County hires new communications director

FARMINGTON – Tuesday, the county commissioners approved the hire of Brad Timberlake as the communications director at the Franklin County Regional Communications Center.

Timberlake, 37, lives in Jay with his family. He has been in public safety since 2002, starting as a volunteer firefighter. He attended college for fire science and then worked in the Jay Police Department dispatch center before it was regionalized. He has worked law enforcement patrol in Jay and Livermore Falls, and part-time patrol in multiple agencies overlapping with full-time jobs at Franklin and Somerset Dispatch Centers.

He spent two years at Franklin Dispatch, following eight years at Somerset County Dispatch, where he started as a dispatcher and was promoted to dispatch supervisor after three months.

September marked Timberlake’s five years as a dispatch supervisor at the Lewiston-Auburn 911 center, which is reported to be the third busiest 911 communications center in the state of Maine, based on average call volume.

Timberlake has 16 years total experience in dispatch and 12 years as a dispatch supervisor, along with a total of 14 years in law enforcement patrol.

Commissioner Bob Carlton sat in on one of the interviews with Timberlake and stated Tuesday that he was very impressed. The commissioners unanimously approved the hire.

Timberlake will start the job December 5, 2022.