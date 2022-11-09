Franklin County results for the 2022 Mid Term Elections (UPDATED)

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Voters across the county took advantage of early or absentee voting prior to Tuesday’s election, while others turned out in force to make their voices heard through the polls on Election Day.

As of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, 13 of the 21 towns in Franklin County have reported their preliminary results, along with the neighboring town of Vienna in Kennebec County.

For the Maine gubernatorial race, democrat candidate and incumbent Governor Janet Mills received 4,923 votes, while former republican Governor Paul LePage received 4,271 votes. Independent candidate Sam Hunkler had 205 votes.

Governor Janet Mills’ campaign released a statement claiming victory shortly before midnight Tuesday, although the results have not been verified.

Mills carried the majority vote in Sandy River Plantation, Weld, Industry, Kingfield, Temple, Carrabassett Valley, and Farmington.

LePage had a majority in Rangeley, Eustis, Chesterville, Phillips, New Sharon, Avon, and Vienna.

For District Two in the Federal House of Representatives, democrat incumbent Jared Golden stepped away with 4,837 votes while republican Bruce Poliquin took 3,681 votes and independent Tiffany Bond took 720 votes. This race is a ranked-choice vote and these preliminary results are based on the first round of ranked choice votes.

Wednesday morning, Golden’s campaign office released a statement saying that with over eighty percent of the returns reported statewide, he maintains approximately a four-point lead over Poliquin. ‘The current state of the race is very encouraging,” the statement reads.

Golden led the race in the towns of Sandy River Plantation, Weld, Industry, Kingfield, Temple, Eustis, Carrabassett Valley, Chesterville, Farmington, and Vienna.

Poliquin carried the towns of Avon, New Sharon, Phillips, and Rangeley.

State Senate District 19 saw democrat Matthew Bean with 971 votes and republican Lisa Keim with 1,451 votes.

State Senate District 5 candidates were republican Russell Black, 3,458; democrat Stan Wheeler, 2,879; and independent Doug Thomas, 464.

For the State House of Representatives:

District 58 – democrat Robert Neal, 613; republican Dan Newman, 556.

District 73 – democrat Vincent House, 1,328; republican Michael Solobeski, 1,591.

District 74 – democrat Greg Kimber, 548; republican Randall Hall, 702.

District 75 – democrat Scott Landry, 2,501; republican Tiffany Estabrook, 1,335.

These districts may include towns outside of Franklin County.

The seat for County Commissioner in District 3 is up for election; republican Robert Carlton has 2,539 votes and democrat Betty Ann Listowich has 1,770.

For District Attorney, Neil McLean Jr. received 4,669 votes while Edward Rabasco Jr. had 3,791.

Several Franklin County officials have run uncontested: Pam Prodan for County Treasurer, Margot Joly for Judge of Probate, and Susan Black for Register of Deeds.

These numbers are for Franklin County and neighboring communities. Avon, Carrabassett Valley, Chesterville, Eustis, Farmington, Industry, Kingfield, New Sharon, Phillips, Rangeley, Sandy River Plantation, Temple, Weld, and Vienna have reported results of the elections.

This story will be updated.