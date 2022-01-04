Franklin County welcomes newest resident

FARMINGTON – Franklin County welcomed its first new resident on Jan. 2. Briar Mae Harper, weighing all of seven pounds and 15 ounces, was born around 3:30 a.m.

“She came out perfect,” her mother, Natalie Harper of Strong said.

Natalie and her husband Brandon have a second child, three-year-old Declan, who Natalie said was anxious to meet his little sister.

Labor and delivery were smooth sailing according to Natalie, despite being in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Harpers avoided people more than usual, she said, but otherwise the pregnancy was fairly normal. Only Brandon was allowed in the room for the delivery, in addition to doctors and nurses, but Natalie said they weren’t complaining about that.

“Honestly, it was a little more relaxing,” she said.

Dr. Tara Aumand of Franklin Health Women’s Care attended the birth, and as the new year’s first baby Briar was gifted a basket full of items including clothing, books, handmade hats, a plush stuffed giraffe, an infant spoon and more.

In addition to the distinction of being one of the first babies born in 2022 in Maine, Briar will be awarded a $500 Alfond Scholarship Foundation grant (provided to every baby born a Maine resident) that may go toward her future higher educational expenses.