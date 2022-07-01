Franklin County’s Fourth of July events

A variety of events across the county will fill the holiday weekend around the Fourth of July this year.

In Jay, the Tri-Town Independence Day Parade and Fireworks will take place on Sunday, July 3. Line up for the parade is at 1 p.m. at the Memco parking lot in Jay, and step-off starts at 2 p.m. The parade ends at the cannon by the railroad tracks in Livermore Falls. Reach out with any questions through the Facebook page, Tri Town Fourth of July Parade, or at 931-9333. The fireworks will take place in Jay at dusk.



Rangeley’s Independence Day celebration goes throughout the day on Sunday, July 3. The town park will come to life with activities, food and entertainment for all ages, all provided by area nonprofit organizations. The family-friendly festivities begin at 10 a.m. with the Children’s Doll Carriage Parade on Main Street and the Duck Race on Haley Pond, and go out with a bang as the fireworks get underway at dusk. Call 207-864-5571 for more information.

In Madrid Township, the Balduf family will be hosting fireworks on Saturday, July 2 at 646 Reeds Mill Road. There is limited parking at the house and guests may need to park on the side of the road, but there will be a turn around area at the house for drop off if necessary. The show is expected to start between 9 and 9:15 p.m.

The Farmington Rotary will be returning with the popular July Fourth parade. The parade will be held on Monday, July 4 starting at 10 a.m. Staging area for all participants will be at the Olsen Student Center Parking lot on High Street in Farmington. Line up and judging is at 9 a.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Celebrating America’s Superheroes.” Parade organizers ask for socially distancing along the parade route, which runs down High Street, Broadway, Main Street, and South Street. For more information and to register for the parade please contact Kirsten Swan at 207-491-8089 or kswan@maine.edu.

Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in Farmington will once again host the annual “Hotdog Giveaway” on the 4th of July following the parade. Stop by the church and pick up a hotdog! All donations will be given to FAEM ECU Heat Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry home heating assistance program.

Public fireworks will be held later in the summer at Farmington Summerfest.

Carrabassett Valley will host its annual fireworks display on Monday, July 4, at the town’s Riverside Park by the town office on Carriage Road. Surrounded by Maine’s high peaks, which act as a natural amphitheater, this fireworks show is a spectacular event. Fireworks will start around 9 p.m.

If planning private firework displays, check with the local municipality for any necessary permits and safety regulations. Some municipalities prohibit firework displays other than officially sponsored events. Consumer fireworks are the only fireworks available for purchase from the public. Consumer fireworks do not include the following: missile-type rockets, helicopters and aerial spinners, sky rockets and bottle rockets. Anyone under the age of 21 cannot buy, sell, or possess consumer fireworks. For more information, refer to the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office: https://www.maine.gov/dps/fmo/inspections/fireworks/regulations

Sky lanterns (also known as floating or Chinese lanterns) are illegal to use, buy, sell or possess in Maine. These paper lanterns are fueled by small candles or other fuels sources. They can travel some distance and run the risk of starting fires when they come down.

Hand-held sparklers, a popular and attractive display, are legal but should be closely supervised. Sparklers burn at high temperatures and can cause injury if used improperly.