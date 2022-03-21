Franklin County’s Sunrise Movement lobbying for Pine Tree Amendment

FARMINGTON – Franklin County’s chapter of the Sunrise Movement, a youth-activist organization whose first principle is to stop climate change, is lobbying for the Pine Tree Amendment.

The Pine Tree Amendment, a bi-partisan bill co-sponsored by local politicians such as state Sen. Russell Black, (R-Wilton) and state Rep. Scott Landry, (D-Farmington), seeks to add language to Maine’s constitution to protect the right to a clean and healthy environment and preserve the natural qualities of Maine. The effort is to preserve land, water and air ecosystems to the benefit of all, including future generations.

“I think it is an act that would definitely guarantee a healthy environment,” Isabelle Rogers, acting coordinator, said. “It is especially important that legislators hear from youth who support this since we are the next generation and we want to protect future generations’ access to healthy ecosystems in the state of Maine.”

Franklin County’s chapter is one of five groups in the state of Maine and the first in the western region run by people and not associated with a college campus. Nearly a year ago, Mt. Blue High School graduate and Bates College student Kahryn Cullenberg created the group Sunrise Movement Franklin County. Now there are several high school students involved with Sunrise and a total of 11 members currently.

“It is enriching as a student to be involved with legislative acts like this because it helps us get involved with Maine’s politics and our environment and our communities,” Rogers said.

The Pine Tree Amendment LD489 is part of the Green Amendments Movement looking to secure the same constitutional rights across the nation. States like Montana and Pennsylvania have gone forward with similar acts, and Maine would be the third state to go through with this kind of environmental protection if it is to pass.

“It’s exciting to bring awareness to western Maine…I’ve had conversations with people who have no clue what it is,” Rogers said.

The group has meetings every Sunday and those meetings are open to others interested in getting involved. More information on the local Sunrise Movement can be found here.