Franklin Memorial Hospital holds public forum on intent to apply for Critical Access Hospital status

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital held a public forum on Wednesday, June 28, to discuss the hospital’s intent to apply for Critical Access Hospital (CAH) status. Franklin Community Health Network President Barbara Sergio presented a brief overview of what a Critical Access Hospital is and what the potential change means for the community, following which community members had the opportunity to ask questions and share concerns. Approximately thirty community members attended the forum.

A change to a CAH would result in the hospital being licensed for 25 in-patient beds. In addition, the hospital will be eligible for 101% reimbursement of services by Medicare/Medicaid. Currently, Franklin is reimbursed at 40 to 60% of the cost to provide care for Medicare/Medicaid patients.

A recent change in regulations around CAHs has created an opportunity for Franklin to apply for a CAH designation. Formerly, a hospital had to be located no less than 35 miles from another hospital. The change added a 15 mile drive in mountainous terrain to the criteria, which allowed Franklin to apply for the designation. A CAH has no more than 25 in-patient beds, an average in-patient stay of less than 96 hours or four full days; and is located in a rural area.

The number of staff members is not expected to decline, and there may be additional openings in some departments. The services provided are not expected to change.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about the bed count and without looking at the details of how we operate now, that sounds really significant,” said President Barbara Sergio. “But with an average inpatient census of 22-25, we have never come close to using the number of beds we are currently licensed for.”

A common thread through the community conversation during the forum and in other avenues has been with regard to the Emergency Department status if Franklin is successful in the transition to a CAH. During the public forum, community members shared their experiences with extended wait times in the ED, being placed on a cot in the hallway, and prolonged waits for patients requiring observation. The question was raised, if the hospital is looking at reducing the number of beds, how will that impact the wait times in the ED?

The change to a CAH designation and subsequent reduction in the number of in-patient beds is not expected to impact ED operations. A CAH must provide 24/7 emergency care, and Franklin will continue to provide obstetrics and emergency care.

Hospital administrators explained that there is a difference between patients who are admitted for observation and those who are admitted for in-patient care. Some patients who stay for extended time or overnight for observation may end up being admitted for in-patient care, but simply being admitted for observation does not impact the number of in-patient beds being filled.

The nature of emergency medicine means that sometimes there are more patients than rooms available. Wait times for observation beds may also be caused by limited staffing, or by staff taking time to properly establish care for one observation patient at a time rather than admitting several patients for observation at one time. In addition, the limited availability of behavioral health in-patient care across the state means that patients in need of specific behavioral health care may end up waiting in the ED for hours or days until they can be transferred to an appropriate facility. This can limit the availability of beds in the ED.

Separate from the Critical Access Hospital conversation, Franklin is in the early stages of planning a remodel of the ED. The proposal currently being discussed for the ED would include a ‘fast track’ where patients could be seen by a triage nurse promptly, and treated for minor issues without being fully admitted into the ED. Patients with more acute needs would continue to be admitted into the ED. In addition, the proposal would include additional rooms that could be used for any patient but which would be specifically designed for patients with behavioral health needs to promote safety and wellbeing during their stay in the ED.

This project is still in the early stages. Other expansion projects in the works include moving hospital administrators to new office spaces over the Mt. Blue Health Center to expand the oncology and infusion department. A similar project was recently completed, transforming office spaces into a brand-new cardiology clinic.

Currently, Franklin Memorial Hospital is licensed at 65 in-patient beds, although they have 48 physical beds between the different departments and average 22 to 25 in-patients daily. Sergio said that the actual number of physical beds will not decrease and that the hospital will not turn away patients when they reach 25; patients will still be able to receive necessary care locally.

The majority of patients will not see an increase in cost of care. A small portion of the hospital’s Medicare patients will see a change to copays, set by Medicare and not Franklin. This is expected to impact approximately 15% of patients at Franklin. Financial services to help with the cost of care will continue to be offered.

Sixteen hospitals in Maine are currently designated as CAH, including Redington-Fairview in Skowhegan, Rumford Hospital, Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, and Bridgton Hospital.

There will be no changes to services or operations at Franklin if the CAH designation is not achieved.

“Franklin Memorial Hospital values our community members and we want to provide them with all the information they need to understand why we are pursuing Critical Access Hospital status,” said Sergio. “We are committed to providing accessible, high-quality health care to our community and are grateful to everyone who attended and shared their valuable insights with us.”

Franklin Memorial Hospital plans to host another public forum in late summer or early fall, depending on how the application timeline progresses. Additionally, FCHN President Sergio will attend several towns’ select board meetings in the next few months to further discuss the transition to CAH. FMH hopes to transition to Critical Access Hospital status on October 1.