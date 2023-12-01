Franklin Memorial Hospital receives national recognition for Meritorious Outcomes from the American College of Surgeons

FARMINGTON – The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP®) has recognized Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) as one of 78 ACS NSQIP participating hospitals that have achieved meritorious outcomes for surgical patient care in 2022. As a participant in ACS NSQIP, FMH is required to track the outcomes of inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures and collect data that assesses patient safety and can be used to direct improvement in the quality of surgical care.

“I am thrilled that we have been recognized for the outstanding surgical team we have here at Franklin. This national recognition looks at several quality measures and is a great reflection of the safe high-quality care we provide here every day,” said Dr. Ross Isacke, FMH chief medical officer.

The ACS NSQIP recognition program commends a select group of hospitals for achieving a meritorious composite score in either an “All Cases” category or a category which includes higher risk cases (“High Risk”). Risk-adjusted data from the July 2023 ACS NSQIP Semiannual Report, which presents data from the 2022 calendar year, were used to determine which hospitals demonstrated meritorious outcomes. Franklin Memorial Hospital has been recognized on the “All Cases” Meritorious list and is the only hospital in Maine to do so.

Each composite score was determined through a different weighted formula combining eight outcome performances related to patient management.

The 78 commended hospitals achieved the distinction based on their outstanding composite quality score. 62 hospitals were initially recognized on the “All Cases” list and 62 hospitals were initially recognized on the “High Risk” list; the 62 hospitals represent approximately ten percent of the 615 calendar-year 2022 ACS NSQIP hospitals. 46 hospitals are recognized on both the “All Cases” and “High Risk” lists, 16 other hospitals are on just the “All Cases” list, and 16 other hospitals are on the “High Risk” list only – yielding 78 hospitals in total.

View list of all hospitals at www.facs.org

ACS NSQIP is the only nationally validated quality improvement program that measures and enhances the care of surgical patients. This program measures the actual surgical results 30 days postoperatively as well as risk adjusts patient characteristics to compensate for differences among patient populations and acuity levels. The goal of ACS NSQIP is to reduce surgical morbidity (infection or illness related to a surgical procedure) and surgical mortality (death related to a surgical procedure) and to provide a firm foundation for surgeons to apply what is known as the “best scientific evidence” to the practice of surgery. Furthermore, when adverse effects from surgical procedures are reduced and/or eliminated, a reduction in health care costs follows. ACS NSQIP is a major program of the American College of Surgeons and is currently used in over 850 adult and pediatric hospitals.

About American College of Surgeons: The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and to improve the care of the surgical patient. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 90,000 members and it is the largest organization of surgeons in the world.