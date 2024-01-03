Franklin Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby of 2024, born January 2

FARMINGTON – Franklin Memorial Hospital is pleased to welcome its first baby of 2024, Maddox Archer Meservey, born on January 2 at 8:20 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 15.7 ounces and 22 inches long. Dr. Anthony Toth of Franklin Health Women’s Care attended the birth.

Maddox joins older brother, Micah Dana Coburn and mother, Michele Meservey of Livermore Falls.

“He’s very chill,” says Michele, Maddox’s mother. “I was expecting him around Christmas, but he came after the New Year!”

As Franklin Memorial Hospital’s first baby of 2024, Maddox and family received a gift basket full of newborn baby items. In addition to the distinction of being one of the first babies born in 2024 in Maine, Maddox will be awarded a $500 Alfond Scholarship Foundation grant (provided to every baby born a Maine resident) that may go toward his future college or training expenses.

Franklin Memorial Hospital is part of the MaineHealth family, a not-for-profit integrated health system. With more than 23,000 employees, MaineHealth is the largest health system in northern New England and provides preventive care, diagnosis and treatment to 1.1 million residents in Maine and New Hampshire.