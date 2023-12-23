Free Christmas dinner and connection in Livermore Falls

LIVERMORE FALLS – Those without someone to share Christmas dinner with, or funds to provide Christmas dinner for themselves and their family, can have dinner and enjoy the company of others at the American Legion in Livermore Falls. The dinner, including both turkey and ham as well as many side dishes and dessert, will be available for dropping by any time from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day and will be completely free.

They strongly recommend being there in person, but for those who are homebound, ill, or otherwise unable to get out to dinner, they can request that a dinner be delivered to them. “There’s so many great people there and it’s just great to have that human connection, but if they can’t make it we’re happy to help if possible with a delivery,” said Darling.

Delivery is available for the tri-town area of Livermore Falls, Livermore, and Jay, however, if someone in a nearby town is greatly in need they can reach out to make a request. There is no guarantee the request will be able to be honored, though.

The dinner is organized by Rose Darling and Debbie Breton. They rely on donations and volunteers to make it a success. This year, a generous donor has given them all the remainder of the food they needed for the meal, but they are still in need of pies and cookies for desserts. They also always need more volunteers.

“The nice thing about volunteering for the dinner is that it’s basically what you can give for time,” said Darling. “We have people who come in in the morning and help set up, and people who have dinner with their families and then come in later to just help clean up, so you don’t have to be there the whole time, it’s just whatever you can give, we’re happy to have you.”

Breton adds that many volunteers who are there for longer are also people who would have been on their own for Christmas, but who wanted to do more than come eat a meal, they wanted to be involved in it too. “I’ll look out and they’re just all out there talking and it’s like, YES. They’re out of their apartments, they’re not home sulking on Christmas Day,” said Breton.

The dinner has been put on for many years, first by the Methodist Church of Livermore Falls, then later when that church closed, taken over by Darling, Breton, and another lady who was unable to join them this year, according to Breton. They had to pause putting it on due to Covid, and last year was the first year back. Consequently, last year was a little slower than before, but they expect many more this year. Darling said they have received many calls to reserve spots already and expect many more during the remaining days until Christmas. “It should be quite the event this year, I’m excited,” said Darling.

They even had Santa Claus stop by last year, said Breton, though she added that she still needs to call him to find out if he’s able to come again this year.

To let them know if you plan to come, to volunteer, or for more information, call Rose Darling at 207-491-2831 or Debbie Breton at 207-897-5095.