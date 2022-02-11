Free COVID-19 rapid tests available to Franklin County residents

FARMINGTON – A project launched two weeks ago by Governor Janet Mills aims to get free COVID-19 tests into the hands of rural Mainers. Project Access COVID Tests will provide the resource for free to certain communities throughout the state, including all of Franklin County.

In collaboration with the Rockefeller Foundation, Mills hopes to distribute 125,000 tests directly to the homes of eligible residents. Each household that registers will receive five free at-home rapid tests. Tests will be delivered roughly a week after ordering. Maine is one of six states offering the program.

“Having convenient access to affordable, fast testing is an important tool to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of Maine people as we go about our daily lives,” Mills said in a press release.

Communities were deemed eligible based on a the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social vulnerability index. The CDC uses census variables to identify areas that might need extra support through a crisis. A quarter of all Maine zip codes were deemed vulnerable, with additional consideration given to communities with low vaccination rates and limited access to testing.

Franklin County has one of the lowest vaccination rates for people under 60 years old in the entire state. According to the CDC, unvaccinated adults are four times as likely to test positive for COVID-19 and 15 times as likely to die because of.

Franklin County residents can order their free tests at https://www.accesscovidtests.org.