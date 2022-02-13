Friends at the feeder

Mt. Vernon sunrise. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Dark eyed junco all fluffed up for warmth. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Goldfinch feeding frenzy on a frigid morning. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Red had to take a short break after some non-stop eating. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Picture day for Little Red. Smile! (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Big buck. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A female cardinal. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A hungry squirrel. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A tufted titmouse at the feeder. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A juvenile bald eagle. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Deer crossing the water. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
I was excited to have this beautiful cardinal stop by for a photo. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Lots of deer in Coplin Plantation. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
There’s a snowflake on my beak! (Photo by Karen Dalot)
