Features Friends at the feeder by Administrator February 13, 2022 1 min read Mt. Vernon sunrise. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Dark eyed junco all fluffed up for warmth. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Goldfinch feeding frenzy on a frigid morning. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Little Red had to take a short break after some non-stop eating. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Picture day for Little Red. Smile! (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Big buck. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A female cardinal. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A hungry squirrel. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A tufted titmouse at the feeder. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A juvenile bald eagle. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Deer crossing the water. (Photo by Karen Dalot) I was excited to have this beautiful cardinal stop by for a photo. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Lots of deer in Coplin Plantation. (Photo by Karen Dalot) There's a snowflake on my beak! (Photo by Karen Dalot) Beautiful pictures as always. Thank you all for sharing.
