Features Friends for the holidays by Administrator December 5, 2021 2 mins read Big Gray took the best seat in the house after the first snow of the season. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Time out for Gray to watch the flakes fall. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Coming through. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Time for Gray to move on to check out the rest of the snack bar. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) A white-breasted nuthatch takes a break. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) A tufted titmouse waits in the snow. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Black capped chickadee. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Little Red discovered the treats in a basket nest. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) A tufted titmouse checks out the ornaments outside. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) It was titmouse’s turn to gather some treats from the basket nest. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Cautious as ever, titmouse makes certain all is clear. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Ringing in the first snow, but not the last. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) A cow moose in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) It’s bottoms up at Wilson Lake. (Photo by Dennis York) Standing on the edge. (Photo by Dennis York) This bright-colored visitor showed up for breakfast this morning. (Photo by Gil Riley) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 6 Comments Wonderful! Wonderful! Wonderful! Love all the pictures, especially the adventures of the Naliboff critters. “Tails up” is fantastic. Beautiful cow moose, thank you to all who share their pictures for us that can’t go see for themselves. Jane Naliboff, those squirrel photos are SO Christmas card worthy – Love them! Love all of them this week. Thank you. Jane Naliboff’s squirrel in the wreath photo could easily be a Christmas or holiday card – hope you get some printed up! Great shot! Thank you all and happy holiday season! Jane and critters A very good friend sends me the Daily Bulldog pictures every week. I really enjoy seeing the beauty of nature and the wonderful camera work. Thank you to all for the joy you bring me! From Bay Area, California Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ
Wonderful! Wonderful! Wonderful!
Love all the pictures, especially the
adventures of the Naliboff critters.
“Tails up” is fantastic. Beautiful
cow moose, thank you to all who
share their pictures for us that
can’t go see for themselves.
Jane Naliboff, those squirrel photos are SO Christmas card worthy – Love them!
Love all of them this week. Thank you.
Jane Naliboff’s squirrel in the wreath photo could easily be a Christmas or holiday card – hope you get some printed up! Great shot!
Thank you all and happy holiday season! Jane and critters
A very good friend sends me the Daily Bulldog pictures every week. I really enjoy seeing the beauty of nature and the wonderful camera work. Thank you to all for the joy you bring me! From Bay Area, California