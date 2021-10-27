Fright Nights: Weird, strange and downright terrifying

FARMINGTON – Fright Nights had a startling kickoff with more than 700 tickets sold before doors even opened.. The event, hosted by United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, is being held at the Farmington Fairgrounds this year and ran last weekend and will run again for Halloween weekend. The event is put on in conjunction with Titcomb Mountain’s Ski Club, and Loki’s Workshop and is a fundraiser for UWTVA and Titcomb.

“The proceeds are split between Titcomb Mountain and the United way,” UWTVA coordinator Kendra Baker said.

“It gives everyone in the community something to do that supports great organizations…and scares people” owner of Loki’s Workshop Darlene Patrick added.

The program is all about giving back and creating community around Halloween, especially for people who feel like they’ve been outcasted. Patrick speaks passionately about the volunteers and the atmosphere they’ve created.

“One of the things that is close to my heart is reaching out for those kids and people who feel like they are on the outside of society, people call them weird, people call them strange, those are the people I love. And they keep coming in the gate to help, this is a place a place for everybody, where they are accepted for who they are and what they are.”

“Personally, I’m not a huge Halloween fan,” UWVA Director Lisa Laflin said. “But it’s infectious to see people scared and give them that opportunity in a community that doesn’t have a lot of Halloween events.”

Laflin said the event is not only important for the non-profit organizations but also as an economic driver, bringing people to local business and out to the Farmington community.

“I think that it’s important to give back to the community that has given so much to us,” she said.

There are three attractions at Fright Night: the Slaughter House, what they lovingly call The Cabin in the Woods, and CarnEvil of Chaos. Each attraction showcases a different fear, and are designed to leave attendants utterly terrified by the end of the experience.

There’s no one way to enjoy the attractions, the set up being a more pick-your-own-adventure style. They are designed for people 13 and up, and are Americans with Disabilities compliant. Beyond the spooky attractions, Fright Nights also offers a variety of food vendors, games, and other shops for people to browse.

Baker, Patrick, and Laflin plan on doing programs for many more years to come and are excited at the prospect of growing even larger than it is right now.

“We want to make the area a Halloween destination,” Baker said.

The event is made possible by the volunteers and local sponsors: Ron’s Market, Full Bloom Gardening Center, The Dugout Bar and Grill, Poland Springs, OTIS Credit Union, and more. The tickets are $20 per person for entry, and merch is available at the fairgrounds and on the website. For more information or for those hoping to volunteer in the future visit, https://www.farmingtonfrightnights.com/