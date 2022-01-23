Features Frozen world by Administrator January 23, 2022January 23, 2022 2 mins read Bald eagle, Mt. Vernon. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Common merganser drake, showing its saw-toothed like bill, Dresden. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Rising moon over Boothbay Harbor. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Drake mallard in the Damariscotta River. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) An uncommon visitor to Maine – greater white-fronted goose in Bremen. Breeds in the Arctic tundra, and is mainly found west of the Mississippi River. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Sunset over the ice at Biscay Pond, Bremen. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) View from the fields of Farmington. (Photo by Vicki Godin Noel) Recent sunset from West Farmington. (Photo by Vicki Godin Noel) A doe in the shadows. (Photo by Dennis York) Who made that noise? (Photo by Dennis York) The king still has his crown. This buck still has his antlers near the end of January. (Photo by Dennis York) A cold place to sit. (Photo by Dennis York) Sunrise from Higgins Beach, Scarborough. The winter advantage is parking by the beach, the disadvantage is seriously frozen fingers due to the -9 wind chill. (Photo by Jane Naliboff) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ