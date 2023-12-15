Fundraiser events to benefit area food pantries this weekend

FARMINGTON – In need of some Christmas cheer? Save the dates for worthy fundraising events this weekend! Narrow Gauge Cinema is holding its annual Polar Express fundraiser, this Saturday, December 16. Tickets are $5 each. This is no normal movie viewing however, these tickets include the movie, special servers bringing around chocolate chip cookies, and hot chocolate. There will be four morning show times: 10 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. in 3D, and 2D at 10:40 a.m. and 11 a.m. This fundraiser’s proceeds go to benefit area food banks.

Head north to the Looney Moose Cafe in Stratton for their annual Breakfast of Giving on Sunday, December 17, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. This benefits the Stratton-Eustis Food Pantry and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

As the seasons turn, food banks are even more critical to helping the community meet essential needs. Compiled below is a list of different food pantries in Franklin County.

FARMINGTON:

The Care & Share Food Closet is a food bank located at 508 Fairbanks Rd. Farmington. The Care & Share Food Closet provides a multiple-day food supply once a month for those in need in the Greater Farmington area, and partners with other local food pantries. For more information, visit www.careandsharefoodcloset.org.

Located at the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus at 200 Franklin Health Commons, the MaineHealth food pantry provides a week’s food supply to referred patients and staff experiencing food insecurity. This pantry is made possible by The Good Shepherd Food Bank. For more information, visit www.mainehealth.org/franklin-community-health/healthy-communities/mainehealth-food-pantry-franklin.

St. Joseph Nutrition Center is an outreach of St. Joseph Church. In addition to ready-made meals weekly on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Nutrition Center is home to a 24/7 Blessing Box located outside the building and a self-serve food pantry inside the building which is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information see stroseandstjosephmaine.org/st-joseph-nutrition-center.

JAY:

St. Rose of Lima Church also offers several food assistance programs, including a 24/7 Blessing Box stocked by community members and church volunteers located outside the Parish Hall across from 1 Church Street in Jay. This, along with a ready-made meal program similar to that offered by St. Joseph’s in Farmington, are separate from the Tri-Town Ministerial Association Food Pantry, which is housed in the Parish Hall. See stroseandstjosephmaine.org/st-rose-food-initiatives for more details.

WILTON:

The Wilton Area Food Pantry is located at the Wilton United Methodist Church. The pantry is open weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more information, call 645-3840.

PHILLIPS:

Open from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. every Thursday, people throughout Phillips volunteer at the Phillips Area Food Bank, located at 15 Russell Street, Phillips. This is a great opportunity for people to come together and support the local community. The food pantry is open to anyone who is in need, and is a resident of Franklin County.

SALEM:

The Salem Food Cupboard run by the United Methodist Economic Ministry, is located at 1458 Salem Road in Salem Township near Mt. Abram High School, extends their pantry to anyone in need, including but not limited to low-income families, single parent/guardians, senior citizens, unemployed folks, disabled veterans, employed people living in poverty, and anyone else who may need a hand during these colder months. UMEM in Salem generally serves the communities in MSAD 58. The food pantry is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.umeconomicministry.com/food-cupboards

INDUSTRY:

The Clearwater Ministry Food Pantry is an outreach of Shorey Chapel in Industry. Located at 1108 West Mills Road in Industry, the pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays. For more information visit shoreychapelucc.org/mission-work or call Brenda Bickford, 207-778-3368.

RANGELEY:

The Church of the Good Shepherd in Rangeley houses the Ecumencial Food Pantry serving the Rangeley region. The pantry is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, visit goodshepherdrangeley.org/ministries/outreach/ecumenical-food-pantry/ or call 207-864-2610 or 207-864-2636.

STRATTON:

The Stratton-Eustis Food Pantry is open monthly and serves the towns of Stratton, Eustis, Coplin, Coburn Gore, Wyman Township, and Carrabassett Valley. The pantry is located at 88 Main Street in Stratton with the Stratton Public Library and Eustis Town Office and Community Center. For more information and the specific schedule, visit eustismaine.org/events.

Local food pantries are almost entirely managed and run by volunteers. If you are interested in serving in the community in this way, consider reaching out to your local food pantry to see how you can help. Donations are also accepted; ask the local food pantry how you can best support their work.