Fundraising efforts for new turf field at Mt. Blue Campus discussed in school board meeting

FARMINGTON – At the RSU 9 Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday night, board members discussed the fundraising plan for the Mt. Blue High School Competition Field expenses.

The Mt. Blue All Sports Boosters (MBASB) Turf Committee has been developing a capital fundraising campaign to replace the grass surface on Caldwell Field with synthetic turf. The competition field currently relies solely on surface drainage due to the high amount of organic material that lies on top and a lack of well-draining material below.

During the 2023 fiscal year, the field was used by sports teams for an estimated total of 163.5 hours, with many sports teams being unable to practice or host games on the field due to its current condition. The MBASB Turf Committee has estimated that the sports team field-use could increase to 610 hours by switching to artificial turf, and physical education classes could potentially increase their usage of the field to 500 hours.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $1.6 million, but is subject to change after a review of a final estimate with the architectural firm chosen to complete the project. The naming of the athletic complex in recognition of support for the project by a named party will only be considered with a contribution of at least 50% of the total project cost, which is an estimated $800,000. The campaign also includes naming rights for the scoreboard, press box, Cougar Den, party banners, benches, and paving bricks.

The competition field is currently only used on average for three months a year for games only, and is no longer able to hold practices due to wear and tear. The committee compiled a list of the current yearly costs to upkeep the field, which is approximately $57,607.75.

Director Jeffery Barnum expressed concerns regarding the potential environmental and adverse health effects that artificial turf can cause.

“I think it’s important that any potential funder understands exactly what’s being used,” Barnum said. “Because if I happen to have an extra $400,000 that I want to put into a sports field, I would want to be absolutely positive that there was no downside to that field and that I was not going to adversely affect any human health or environmental integrity.”

Director Janice David followed Barnum’s statement, and stated that they would like to hear from a variety of parties including disinterested people, environmentalists, and people in the medical field to get a better idea of the overall project and whether or not it will be beneficial for the students.

“The boosters have come before us with this idea and obviously they’re excited about it and they put some thought into it, but they’re for it and want us to be for it,” David said. “I don’t want to just hear from the boosters about how wonderful this idea is. I want to hear from a disinterested party to do an analysis of the whole project.”

Director Greg Kimber also voiced concerns about the campaign, stating that a lot of the materials used in artificial turf are known to potentially contain carcinogens, and can result in microplastic inhalation.

Director Scott Erb made a motion to allow the MBASB Turf Committee to move forward with the fundraising campaign.

“I really believe that while one can always find we need more information, I think this is a situation where it would be good for the community and good for the school to just say we’re going to move forward and join with what other people in our conference and in the state are doing, because that will make sure our students aren’t disadvantaged,” Erb said.

The board voted by roll call and the motion was approved with David, Barnum, Kimber, and Director Debbie Smith opposed, and the MBASB Turf Committee will only be moving forward with the fundraising plan at this time. The committee has been working closely with an architectural design company, but has not yet selected a company for the artificial turf.

