Garden Club to receive ARPA funds for WW1 memorial restoration

FARMINGTON — During the March 15 meeting, the county commissioners reviewed several more proposals and requests for funding for the American Rescue Plan Act dollars that were allocated for Franklin County.

The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club again presented their request for $40,000 to restore the World War One memorial in Farmington. The club approached the commissioners with members of the American Legion Post 28 and Christian Elkington, superintendent in RSU 9. RSU 9 has an interest in supporting the project through some of their programming, potentially reducing the costs. The Legion Post has not taken a formal vote on their support for the project but the general impression from Stephen Bunker and Drew Goodridge was that the post would be supportive in whatever way feasible; they are already looking to restore the World War Two memorial in Farmington so their financial support may be limited.

Commissioner Clyde Barker expressed concerns about adding an accessible parking lot as it would reduce the size of the park. He also opposed the idea of removing two large deciduous trees behind the memorial arch; he said that apparently, the trees had been planted when the memorial was built. Barker was concerned about making too many changes to the memorial park.

Garden club members said that they did not believe the trees to be nearly one hundred years old. They stated that decisions and plans for restoring the monument would be made by a group of stakeholders, and invited a member of the commissioners board to join the group.

Commissioner Lance Harvill made a motion to give the garden club $20,000 for now, hear a progress report from the stakeholder group, and then, if needed, give additional funds up to but no more than the $40,000 requested. Barker seconded the motion and it passed in a two to one vote with Commissioner Terry Brann opposing.

Sue Pratt, the ARPA fund coordinator, recommended that the commissioners approve a request from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for an upgraded security system at the fueling station. Currently, FCSO and the town of Farmington can use the fuel station. The town of Farmington had previously declined a request to contribute to the upgrade; Pratt had requested their contribution again and had not heard back at the time of the meeting on Tuesday. As such, given the current situation surrounding fuel prices, Pratt and Sheriff Scott Nichols requested that the commissioners approve the full cost of the new security system from ARPA funds to allow the project to move forward. The cost was quoted at $13,600 to $16,250. The new system would operate on a key card system which would allow them to track usage and also deactivate cards remotely if necessary, allowing better monitoring and control over the fuel system.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve up to $16,250 and allow Sheriff Nichols to determine which system best fitted the needs of the department.

Darryl Wood, from LEAP, presented a request for $240,000 to pay direct support professional and other staff members one-time bonuses. LEAP has experienced a significant loss of staffing throughout the pandemic. Wood said they are in a ‘precarious’ situation, yet they are doing as well or better than other caregivers. If LEAP had to lay off staff, there is no “plan B” for the clients they serve. The state reimbursement for LEAP services are based on a flat rate and do not account for cost of living increases or other economic factors, Wood said. In the long-term, a group of caregiver organizations are working with the state to try and address that issue, but for the short-term needs, Wood requested funding from the county.

The commissioners did not feel they could fund the request; Barker said it set a bad precedent and that the county had a lot of expenses coming up that the funds could be used for, and Brann felt it was problematic to fund one organization and not others. The commissioners did not approve the request.

Bonnie Clark with the Farmington Grange requested $20,000 for necessarily renovations on the Grange building, such as exterior painting, foundation repairs, and minor roof repairs.

Brann felt that the Grange was ‘exactly’ the type of project the funds are intended for. Barker said he felt sorry, but there are other granges in the area who may also request funding, and he was concerned about the county’s expenses.

The commissioners all agreed to put the Grange on a waiting list for potential funding at a later time.