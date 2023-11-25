Get into the holiday spirit with a locally-grown Christmas tree

FRANKLIN COUNTY – For many local families, the weekend after Thanksgiving is the time to get their Christmas tree. Tree farms and stands are popping up all over the county with locally-grown evergreens, perfect for bringing a festive touch into your home for the holidays. There are more than 100 tree farms that make up the Maine Christmas Tree Association. Maine-grown trees are a staple in Maine’s economy, estimated to create more than $18 million in direct economic impact each year and providing jobs for nearly 800 Mainers, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conversation, and Forestry. Governor Janet Mills declared Friday, November 24, 2023 as “Maine Grown Christmas Tree Day” to recognize these impacts.

Here are some places to consider getting a locally-grown Christmas tree this year:

Conifers Unlimited, Farmington

Conifers Unlimited Christmas Tree Farm has two locations for trees this year. Their retail stand is set up next to Blue Sky at 361 Wilton Road in Farmington, where there is a selection of pre-cut trees and homemade wreaths available for sale. The stand will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekdays from noon until 6 p.m.

At the farm, located at 263 Cowen Hill Road in Farmington, the yurt is making a return for the first time since the pandemic, complete with hot chocolate and hot mulled apple cider. The farm is open from dawn to dusk, seven days per week.

Visit Conifers Unlimited on Facebook for more details, or call 778-2368. www.facebook.com/ConifersUnlimitedChristmasTreeFarm

Sirois Christmas Tree Farm, Farmington

Sirois Christmas Tree Farm is located at 249 Seamon Road in Farmington, near Mt. Blue High School.

McClure’s Tree Nursery, Kingfield

Located on Route 142 in Kingfield, a mile or so west of the Kingfield Elementary School, McClure’s Tree Nursery offers both pre-cut and cut-your-own Christmas trees. Stop in and pick out a tree or make plans for a trip out into the fields to bring in that perfect tree. Visit www.kingfieldtrees.com for more information.

Jay Fire Department, Jay

The Jay Fire Department has pre-cut trees available for sale at Station 2 in Chisholm, near Livermore Falls. All trees are $40 and checks can be made out to the Jay Fire Association, or cash can be left in the door box at Station 2 if firefighters are not at the station. For more information visit www.facebook.com/JayFireRescue

Little Mountain School, Rangeley

Christmas trees are back! Little Mountain School in Rangeley holds this fundraiser annually. Trees are available at Oquossoc Grocery in the heart of Oquossoc Village, starting this weekend until the supply runs out.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/LittleMountainSchool

Safe Christmas Decorating

The holidays are often a busy time, but it is important to make safe choices. This starts with selecting your tree in the field or at the farm: a fresh Christmas tree should have very few needles that come off when handled. Keep the tree in a sheltered but unheated area, such as a porch or garage, to protect it until you are ready to decorate it.

Before setting up your tree, make a fresh straight cut across the base of the trunk to expose fresh wood to soak up water better. Do not strip off the bark or cut a v-shape in the trunk – the tree bark absorbs more water than the wood, so damaging or removing the bark can limit the amount of water the tree can absorb and use.

Use a tree stand that holds a gallon or more of water, if possible. A tree can absorb as much as one full gallon of water in the first 24 hours, and one or more quarts each day afterwards. Make sure to check the water level daily to ensure adequate water. Keeping your tree hydrated is one of the most important steps to reduce the risk of a fire, as the water keeps the needles and wood from drying out as quickly.

Location matters! Keep your tree away from heat sources such as fireplaces, radiators, space heaters, and even television sets. Keep candles and open flames away from your tree. Check light cords and connections carefully before decorating; do not use damaged cords or those with cracked insulation, or broken sockets. Do not overload the electrical circuits, and do not string together too many strands of lights.

Unplug the lights before you go to bed or leave the house.

If you have small children and pets in your home, consider securing your tree to help reduce the risk of the tree being knocked over. If glass ornaments fall and shatter, take extra care to clean up the pieces and dispose of them appropriately.

Safety tips developed, in part, from information provided by the National Fire Protection Association and the National Christmas Tree Association.