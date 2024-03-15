Gifford’s Ice Cream announces opening day, launches first-ever year-round pint line with 7 new flavors

SKOWHEGAN – Gifford’s Ice Cream is excited to announce its first-ever year-round pint line, which includes seven new flavors for fans to enjoy. This announcement comes just weeks after the company shared the news that it had started making ice cream again at its Skowhegan plant, following a devastating fire that destroyed the family-owned factory more than a year ago. While the Gifford’s family dedicated their efforts to getting production back up and running, they simultaneously advanced the pint project which had been in the works for 18 months prior to the fire. The new line produced in Skowhegan will hit grocery store shelves throughout the month of March.

“Back in the Fall of 2022, we introduced our first-ever seasonal pints of Pumpkin, Apple Pie Churro, and White Peppermint Chocolate Chip, and our fans loved them,” said JC Gifford, fifth generation ice cream maker and COO of Gifford’s. “We took those reviews from our customers to heart and decided to create not just one, but seven new pint flavors for our fans to enjoy year-round, and we’re so excited to bring this new lineup to our fans.”

The New Pint Flavors:

• Wyman’s Wild Blueberry Cheesecake – Wild Blueberry ice cream with graham crusted cheesecake pieces.

• Banana Caramel Coconut – Banana ice cream loaded with chocolate coconut pieces and a salted caramel ripple.

• Salted Vanilla Toffee – Salted vanilla ice cream with a salted toffee caramel swirl.

• Double Dough – Our world-famous vanilla ice cream littered with cookie & brownie dough pieces, then rippled with decadent brownie batter.

• Spicy Strawberry Pretzel – Rich cheesecake ice cream with a pretzel ripple, real strawberries, and a habanero kick.

• Passion Fruit Mango Sangria Sorbet – Passion fruit sangria sorbet with mango chunks.

• Reverse Chocolate Chip – Loads of white chocolate morsels in our rich dark chocolate ice cream.

“As a family, we know what it’s like to just want your own flavor,” continued Gifford. “Pints give us, and our fans, the chance to explore flavors that we might not otherwise be able to make, and do it in a fun way. We’re also looking forward to working with Wyman’s to make Wyman’s Wild Blueberry Cheesecake. Any chance we can get to work with another great Maine company, we take it.”

“We’re thrilled that there’s a wild blueberry flavor in Gifford’s new pint lineup as a way to honor our shared Maine roots,” said Colleen Craig, Senior Communications Manager at Wyman’s. “As another family-owned business, we always look forward to finding new ways to work with the Gifford’s team, and wish them continued success as they launch more delicious products.”

Gifford’s Announces its Opening Day Schedule at its Four Family-Owned Stands

If you’re looking to be one of the first to sample the new pint flavors, Gifford’s family-owned stands will open on a rolling schedule starting on Friday, March 15 for the next few weeks.

• Gifford’s Bangor Family-Owned Stand – Friday, March 15, at noon.

• Gifford’s Waterville Family-Owned Stand – Friday, March 22, at noon.

• Gifford’s Skowhegan Family-Owned Stand – Friday, April 5, at noon.

• Gifford’s Farmington Family-Owned Stand – Date: TBD (Note: The date for Farmington’s stand is still to be determined. When an opening date is announced, the mobile Scoop Shack will temporarily be serving at that location while repairs to the building continue. Detailed plans for the Farmington stand, which sustained significant damage in the December storm, will be announced at a later date.)

And the best news of all for stand goers is that Gifford’s ice cream will be back on the menu boards at all of the family-owned stand locations this year. For flavor details visit: www.giffordsicecream.com/scoop-stands.

Finally, ice cream season wouldn’t be ice cream season without a few surprises from the Gifford’s Family, and according to Staci Gifford there will be many. As the season kicks off, she’s eager to reveal two exciting new items that visitors at the stands can look forward to.

At every stand there will be a new menu item called the Gifford’s Sampler. Visitors will be able to choose five (5) flavors and get two-ounce scoops of each. According to Staci Gifford, “It’s a great way to taste several flavors at once, and perfect for anyone who has a hard time deciding exactly what they want.”

For all the mini golf lovers out there, the Gifford’s Family is in the process of making major renovations to its 18 hole mini-golf course in Waterville. “We’re excited to add some awesome new features which will make it more fun for customers to play. We can’t wait to unveil it later in the season,” noted Staci Gifford.

And as in past summers, visitors will be able to purchase Gifford’s quarts and now its new pints at the stands, too.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome fans back to our family-owned stands,” said Staci Gifford, “We know our loyal fans look forward to this time of year just as much as we do, and we can’t wait to serve our delicious Gifford’s ice cream to them and share a cone, frappe or scoop again!

About Gifford’s HomeMaine Ice Cream:

Gifford’s HomeMaine Ice Cream is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that still makes ice cream the old-fashioned way—from scratch, with fresh milk and cream from local dairy farms. Gifford’s uses antique Cherry Burrell freezers to slow churn the most delicious, creamy ice cream possible. The company has earned numerous international and national “First Place” and “World’s Best” awards for its premium ice cream, frozen yogurt and sherbet, and is the official ice cream of the New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, Maine Celtics, and the Portland Sea Dogs. As New England’s ice cream, the company sells its products throughout New England and at its family-owned ice cream stands in Maine. For more information, visit www.giffordsicecream.com or follow Gifford’s Ice Cream on Facebook, X, and Instagram.