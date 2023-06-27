Governor Mills requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for damages caused by May 1 flood event

AUGUSTA – Governor Janet Mills has requested that President Joe Biden issue a Major Disaster Declaration for eight Maine counties impacted by a severe spring storm that brought heavy rain and wind that created flooding, swelling rivers, power outages, tree damage, and more than $2 million in infrastructure damage.

This is one of several steps required to receive a Presidential Disaster Declaration, which will allow for federal emergency funds to be distributed in the impacted region to help mitigate the costs and impact of a natural disaster, such as the May 1 flood event.

In a letter sent to the President on June 26, Governor Mills said that the impacts of the storm that occurred on April 30 and May 1 resulted in public infrastructure damage that is beyond the State’s capability to address. The Governor requested that the President issue a Disaster Declaration for Franklin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Sagadahoc, Somerset, and Waldo Counties.

“It has been verified that all of the damaged infrastructure included in the validation process is not eligible for commercially available insurance coverage, and, therefore, all repair costs must be covered by local government taxpayers if Federal assistance is not obtained,” Governor Mills wrote in her letter to the President. “Due to the widespread nature and extent of infrastructure damages, State resources are not adequate to meet local recovery needs.”

On May 12, Maine formally requested a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) for Public Assistance. On-site assessments were conducted across a total of nine counties between May 29 and June 2, and a total of three virtual assessments occurred between the dates of May 26th and June 9th. The assessment validated $2,978,440 in infrastructure damage.

According to the figures included in the Governor’s letter, Franklin County received more than twice the threshold in damages necessary to apply for federal assistance. With $318,932 validated in damages in Franklin County alone, some towns are reporting costs for emergency repairs that will take a large percentage of the amount budgeted for the year’s regular road maintenance, placing unexpected burden on local budgets. The requests for federal funds, if approved, will help ease the burden on the local budgets.

The requests are specifically for Public Assistance (PA) Program and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides supplemental grants to State, local, and Tribal governments so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies. The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program provides funding to State, local, and Tribal and governments so they can develop hazard mitigation plans and rebuild in a way that reduces, or mitigates, future disaster losses in their communities.

Read Governor Mills’ letter to the President (PDF).

Editor’s Note: the following photos were submitted during and immediately after the storms of April 30 and May 1, 2023.