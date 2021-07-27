Greater Franklin Food Council hires new program coordinator

FARMINGTON – Formed in 2017, the Greater Franklin Food Council has a mission to foster a robust food system in Western Maine by bringing people together to ensure access to nutritious food; promote local farmers; and advocate for food-related programs and policies that strengthen communities. The Greater Food Council recently hired Deb Burd as a Program Coordinator to help advance its work.

Deborah M. Burd recently retired as the Director of Grants Administration for Covenant Health of Tewksbury, Mass. Deb was tasked with providing system-wide grant seeking strategies for three acute care facilities and the health network’s post-acute facilities. In addition, Deb provided consultation, on-site coordination, and staff and compliance oversight. She is a founding member of the Maine Women’s Agricultural Network, GrowSmart Maine and the Good Food Council of Lewiston-Auburn. Deb has formerly served as a trustee of the Natural Resources Council of Maine, Coastal Enterprises Inc., the Spannocchia Foundation, Healthy Androscoggin, the Center for Wisdom’s Women and the Maine Women’s Lobby. Previously, she worked as the Executive Director of the Maine-based Western Mountains Alliance and as the Executive Director of the New York based National Campaign for Sustainable Agriculture. Deb lives in New Vineyard and is a graduate of the University of Maine with a background in education.

In addition to her many professional accomplishments, Burd was chosen by the Leadership for a Changing World program as a finalist for its national leadership award. This Ford Foundation program is in partnership with the Advocacy Institute of Washington, D.C., and the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at New York University. Each year, the organization recognizes the nation’s top leaders for their efforts in positively changing their communities.

Learn more about the Greater Franklin Food Council at a Green Drinks event at the Maine Beer Shed in Kingfield. This Green Drinks event – part of an international movement to socialize over a beverage and discuss environmental and other social issues that impact our communities – will take place the evening of August 12.

Deb Burd can be reached at greaterfranklinfc@gmail.com or follow the Greater Franklin Food Council on Facebook.