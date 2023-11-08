Greater Franklin Food Council holding annual Potato Fundraiser, preparing for Holiday Food Hall

FARMINGTON – The Greater Franklin Food Council has plans underway to get local food on plates and pantry shelves in Greater Franklin County. Two fundraisers will help raise funds for the GFFC and encourage eating and shopping locally from Maine farmers and food producers.

On November 1, the GFFC launched the 4th Annual Potato Fundraiser. Community members can purchase bags of potatoes to ensure they have Maine spuds on their plates for the upcoming holidays. Potato pick up will be happening in three towns including Farmington, Kingfield, and Rangeley. In addition, shoppers can add a bag of potatoes to their order to donate to a local food pantry. The GFFC will coordinate delivery of the bags to local food pantries.

“Our potato fundraiser is our biggest fundraiser of the year and we are especially proud that it serves so many purposes like filling pantry shelves, getting Maine potatoes to folks in time for the holidays, and raises funds so we can continue our work in Greater Franklin county,” says GFFC treasurer Amanda Adams.

Potatoes for the fundraiser are sourced from R. Belanger and Sons Farms in Lewiston, Maine. To order potatoes, go to www.greaterfranklinfoodcouncil.org and click the link on the top of the page. Order deadline is November 12.

The last community event and fundraiser that the GFFC will be putting on this year is the 2nd Annual Holiday Food Hall held at the Farmington Community Center on Friday, December 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. Farmers and food businesses will fill the Farmington Community Center and shoppers a chance to buy food and gifts for the upcoming holidays.

“Last year’s event was a huge success with many farms and food businesses meeting new customers and a few even sold out of products,” reports event organizer Erica Emery.

The Holiday Food Hall is part of larger community event including Night Owl Shopping put on by the Downtown Farmington Business Association and the Teacher’s Lounge Mafia improv comedy show, collectively called A Jolly Good Night. “Seeing 300 shoppers come out for local food, then head downtown to continue their holiday shopping, and end up at a comedy show is a great way for the community to get festive and celebrate the holiday season,” says Emery.

More information about the Holiday Food Hall will be posted on the Greater Franklin Food Council Facebook page in coming weeks. If you would like to be a farm or food vendor at the event, email erica@rusticrootsfarm.org.

Founded in 2017, the mission of the Greater Franklin Food Council is to foster a robust food system in Franklin County by bringing people together to ensure access to nutritious food, promote local farmers, and advocate for food-related programs that strengthen local communities. A Local Food Plan has been created by the GFFC and can be found at www.greaterfranklinfoodcouncil.org The public is invited to follow the GFFC on Facebook for updates and to learn more about the exciting work happening across the food system in Franklin County.