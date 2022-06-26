Features Green world by Administrator June 26, 2022 2 mins read Two young deer in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) A dragonfly at Hill’s Pond. (Photo by Dennis York) A doe near Webb Lake. (Photo by Dennis York) When you are a prey animal, you must always watch your back. (Photo by Dennis York) This doe doesn’t seem to mind getting caught a a sudden shower. (Photo by Dennis York) A crow tackles a tough nut to crack. (Photo by Dennis York) Lucky enough to find two four leaf clovers. (Photo by Dennis York) Two osprey in a nest. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A handsome hummingbird. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Two juvenile cormorants over the Androscoggin River. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Turkeys in the field. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A gray catbird stops by for a snack. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A groundhog pops up for a hello! (Photo by Karen Dalot) Male rose-breasted grosbeak. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Posing for a picture. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Enjoying the sunshine and a little nectar. (Photo by Karen Dalot) An osprey on a dead tree branch. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Female rose-breasted grosbeak. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Here’s looking at you, kid. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 2 Comments Karen, great picture of the hummingbird! Thanks to all of you for the great pictures again this week!! Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ
