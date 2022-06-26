Green world

2 mins read
Two young deer in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
A dragonfly at Hill’s Pond.  (Photo by Dennis York)
A doe near Webb Lake. (Photo by Dennis York)
When you are a prey animal, you must always watch your back. (Photo by Dennis York)
This doe doesn’t seem to mind getting caught a a sudden shower. (Photo by Dennis York)
A crow tackles a tough nut to crack. (Photo by Dennis York)
Lucky enough to find two four leaf clovers. (Photo by Dennis York)
Two osprey in a nest. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A handsome hummingbird. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Two juvenile cormorants over the Androscoggin River. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Turkeys in the field. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A gray catbird stops by for a snack. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
A groundhog pops up for a hello! (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Male rose-breasted grosbeak. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Posing for a picture. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Enjoying the sunshine and a little nectar. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
An osprey on a dead tree branch. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Female rose-breasted grosbeak. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Here’s looking at you, kid. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.