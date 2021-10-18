Greenwood man indicted on drug charges

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County grand jury handed down an indictment against a Greenwood man last week, on the charge of trafficking in ecstasy as well as possessing two other drugs.

Terrence G. Gordon, 32 of Greenwood, was indicted on one count of trafficking in scheduled drugs, namely MDMA, better known as ecstasy, a Class B felony, as well as three misdemeanors: two counts of possession of scheduled drugs, heroin and methamphetamine, and violating the conditions of his release.

The charges stem from a traffic stop conducted by the Maine State Police in Wyman Township in the spring of 2020. On Feb. 22, 2020, a vehicle with a defective headlight and a loud exhaust was pulled over by MSP Trooper Randy Hall, according to an affidavit filed with the court system. Gordon was reportedly a passenger in that vehicle.

A drug detection dog from the U.S. Border Patrol alerted on the vehicle and Hall reportedly located 49 ecstasy pills in the passenger side door. Also located in the vehicle was a bottle containing meth, heroin and needles, per the affidavit.

The misdemeanor charge of violating the conditions of release relates to bail conditions for an unrelated matter that Gordon was reportedly on at the time of his arrest in February 2020.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a “reasonable belief” that the crime occurred. Class B felonies carry up to 10-year prison sentence in Maine.