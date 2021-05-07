Group of teens cause home and vehicle damage

FARMINGTON – A number of homes, vehicles and public property were reported as damaged over the course of one night according to a press release sent from local law enforcement officers. Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols said the one-night terrorizing spree on April 20 is simply the result of a group of teenagers behaving badly.

“Who knows what their motives were,” Nichols said.

Nichols along with Wilton Police Department Chief Heidi Wilcox and Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles have been leading the investigation, which spans a large territory from Madison to Industry and all the way to Wilton. Four residents of Industry reported damage to vehicle windows, seven homes in Farmington were damaged along with vehicles, and two residents in Wilton, according to the press release. The majority of the damage is believed to have been caused by BB guns. In addition, 30 headstones in Fairview Cemetery were found tipped over and damaged, and a vehicle fire was reported in Somerset County that reportedly lead to evidence of the individuals involved.

Four of the five individuals who are believed to be tied to the incident have been identified; a 17-year-old suspect is still at large according to Nichols.

Cameron Melancon, 18 of Anson, was charged with alleged Aggravated Criminal Mischief. All other suspects are minors.