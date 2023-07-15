Growing the Future: And Creepy Crawlies Can Help

It’s bug season. Black flies, mosquitoes and the dreaded ticks. Children hear adults complaining about bugs a lot in the summer. Some insects can definitely be pests and create a lot of trouble when we’re trying to enjoy nature. But it is just as important to take time to notice and appreciate the other tiny creatures around us. The quiet ones, the hiding ones and the helpful ones.

Have you ever flipped over a rock and watched ants scurry away carrying their eggs to a more protected place? Have you ever watched a spider wrap up dinner in its web? Next time you see a big fluffy bumblebee, take some time to watch him bumble from flower to flower.

Children (and adults) can learn so much from just observing bugs and talking about it with somebody calm that they trust to keep them safe. In fact, observing bugs will help prepare your children for school and being members of a community. I know this seems like a big leap, so here are a few of the skills we can gain from taking a few minutes to hang out with the tiny things.

Children will learn impulse control and how to manage their emotions. There will be times in their lives where they need to be able to face things that make them a little nervous. Children who have time to develop self-awareness and emotional intelligence are more likely to take small risks. Children who are more willing to take an occasional risk are more likely to take risks in learning and are okay with making mistakes. I have watched many children attempt to pick up a beetle or cricket over and over again. It tickles them and they drop it. They give a little shriek and try again. With each attempt, their desire to hold the beetle is greater than their fear. They are overcoming and this is perseverance.

Children who see ants scurrying away from a giant human, can learn that ants can “feel” threatened too. We can also help them observe how ants care for their community and baby ants. Start asking questions out loud with your child and you might notice they also have a lot of questions. What are those things they are carrying? Where are they going? How can they carry something that is almost as big as they are? Asking questions and having a sense of wonder is an important part of learning.

Save the bees. Helping children understand that bees are immensely important to humans. That the bees are not out looking for humans to sting. If you don’t know much about bees yourself, then please take a few minutes to check them out on your phone. Our existence depends on them. Help your child understand that we need to give them space, because bees are simply protecting themselves from a big scary giant human that is interrupting their important work of collecting nectar and pollinating.

Children love the idea of catching butterflies and moths. Often when they succeed they may realize how delicate their wings really are. When they touch a moth’s wings and realize that the moth can no longer fly, they learn empathy or how to share the feelings of another. They learn that their actions affect more than just themselves. If they can start to have feelings for this tiny moth, then that empathy may spill over to the other people in their lives.

When children learn about the vastness of the living things around them it will create a higher level of respect for the environment. They will understand that all the creatures are out there doing their jobs, caring for their communities and mostly surviving. So next time your child brings you a tiny creature to share, try to work on your empathy, your impulse control and your respect for nature. It’s hard work and it takes practice, but think of it as preparing your child for the future.

Jessica Lewis is the owner and lead teacher of a small private preschool in Wilton. She has a B.S. in Early Childhood Education. She and her husband have two boys of their own and she is inspired by children and enjoy learning and growing along with them.