Growing the Future: Embracing light

It is no secret that winter in the northeast is dark, but we’re through the worst of it. Soon the groundhog will be checking for his shadow. If the sun is shining, his shadow will scare him back into hiding. Traditionally we add a lot of light to not just our homes, but also our traditions in the winter. Light during the cold dark months makes us feel cozy and lifts our moods. Winter is a perfect time to share light with your children as well.

Imagine the glow of a winter full moon shining on the smooth surface of snow. Or the warm afternoon sun shining on a frozen lake while you’re waiting for that flag to pop on your fishing trap. What great canvases for exploring shadows. Have you ever seen the amazement on a young child’s face the first time they discover their own shadow? The way it gets taller and shorter and never leaves their side.

What about those long dark evenings at home when it’s 4:30 pm and you think bedtime will never arrive? A box of glowsticks will likely keep a curious child busy for quite a while. Movie projectors also make a great light for creating shadows. Turn on some dance music and let them explore. In the privacy of their home, this might even win over the older children.

Or the dreaded power outages, which can make young children a little anxious. This can be a fun time to explore all the things flashlight has to offer. Both the light, but also the mechanics of springs and buttons and batteries. They will feel safer and have a chance to explore a tool that fascinates most ages. And if you, the adult, aren’t busy shoveling or stoking the woodstove, then you can snuggle up under some blankets and practice making shadow puppets together on the wall.

From a very young age we comfort children with light. Infants falling asleep to light projections on their ceiling or by snuggling with glowing stuffed animals that play music. Darkness can be scary and lonely. Play can change the child’s experience with the dark from daunting to delightful. They will think they are just having fun, so make sure they don’t figure out that they are actually learning, too. Children are natural scientists, full of questions and curiosity and so much can be learned from play.

Jessica Lewis is the owner and lead teacher of a small private preschool in Wilton. She has a B.S. in Early Childhood Education. She and her husband have two boys of their own and she is inspired by children and enjoy learning and growing along with them.