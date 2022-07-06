Ham radio operators hold Field Day

Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26 marked the annual event of Field Day. This is an exercise in which amateur radio (ham) operators set up communication systems under emergency conditions, using power supplied by generators and batteries.

The goal is to set up efficient, self-contained stations and contact as many other emergency-powered stations as possible.

The Bass Hill Repeater Group, a club consisting of radio enthusiasts from western Maine, set up a Field Day operation at a camp at Round Pond in Livermore. This group is one of the premier operations in Maine, finishing first in its category in the last several years.

“Field day gives us a chance to make sure we can meet the demands of an emergency and at the same time have some fun,” said Paul Gooch, organizer of the event.

In a severe disaster, all forms of electronic communication can be wiped out. That means no phone, no Internet and no electricity. During Field Day, self-contained stations are set up and participants receive real time training in communications in these adverse conditions. Disasters, be they in the form of hurricanes, floods, fires or earthquakes, have been occurring with marked regularity. Such disasters wipe out all forms of infrastructure and communications. Amateur Radio operators are always in the forefront in providing communication during these disasters because of their training.

For more information, go to the club’s web site at https:// basshillradio.weebly.com.