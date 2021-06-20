Features Happy summer by Administrator June 20, 2021 3 mins read Common eider ducklings in a row, Peaks Island, Casco Bay. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Common eider duckling, Peaks Island, Casco Bay. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Common eider duckling, Peaks Island, Casco Bay. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Peaks Island surroundings in Casco Bay. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Glossy ibis, Peaks Island, Casco Bay. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Rock pile of resting common eider duckling family, Peaks Island, Casco Bay. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Rugosa Rose, Peaks Island, Casco Bay. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Rugosa Rose, Peaks Island, Casco Bay. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Baltimore checkerspot butterfly, Foothills Land Trust, Wilton. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Wildflowers, Foothills Land Trust, Wilton. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington) Fawn in a flowerbed in Robbinston, Maine. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell) Viceroy butterfly in the fields at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Black-billed cuckoo at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Duck with ducklings at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Male bobolink in the fields at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Yellow-billed cuckoo at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Monarch butterfly on clover in the fields at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) White admiral butterfly in the fields at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) This field of daisies and lupines sits behind the Carrabassett Valley town office. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.