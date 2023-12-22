Heading into the weekend, crews are making progress on power restoration, road repairs

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Many of the roads and bridges that were closed during and after the flood event on Monday have now ben reopened. Many of the road repairs are temporary to allow the roads to be reopened, and travelers should use extreme caution. Roads may have gravel patches where washouts were filled, along with broken, crumbling, or washed-out road shoulders. Driving at night can prove challenging as roadway hazards may be more difficult to see.

Roads

Friday afternoon, the Maine Department of Transportation released an update on repairing the infrastructure damaged by Monday’s storm.

As of 1 p.m. on Friday, there were 21 road closures and ten bridge closures. Eleven of the road closures are due to trees and power lines still being in the roadway. Some infrastructure continues to be impacted by high water. Most of the roads and bridges that remain closed are in Franklin and Oxford Counties.

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency has spoken with MaineDOT regarding the closure of Route 16 between Stratton and Rangeley. This road will require extensive work to become passable and safe. Franklin EMA reported that the bridge work is expected to be put out to bid on Wednesday, December 27, and that the repairs will take anywhere from four to six weeks.

Power Restoration

In an update shared Friday at 2 p.m., Central Maine Power announced that with more than 1,500 additional crews working with CMP on restoration, the vast majority of restoration will be complete by tomorrow, other than some camp roads, flooded roads and inaccessible areas. Crews continue to complete work in one area and then move to the hardest hit areas to restore power to more than 23,000 of the 30,000 remaining customers across the state. Since this morning, power has been restored to more than 7,000 customers.

Line crews have come from Ontario, Canada; Indiana; Ohio; Michigan; and more locations around the country to help restore power. In Franklin County, the University of Maine at Farmington has set up sleeping quarters and parking areas at the college campus for line crews. In addition, the Farmington American Legion Post set up to feed more than 100 line workers Thursday night and Friday night.

With the power coming back online across the county, the emergency shelter set up at Mt. Blue Campus has been closed a day early due to lack of usage. Those without power and in need of assistance should call 211 or visit 211Maine.org for information on available warming centers and emergency shelters.

Maine State Police and the Bureau of Highway Safety issued a reminder for drivers to slow down and move over. At the peak of this week’s storm, more than 400,000 customers were without power. Restoring power will be a multi-day effort. More than 2,000 people including 1,400 line and tree crews are on the job working around the clock to restore power. MSP and MBHS would like to remind Mainers that Maine law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching all stopped emergency, public service, or disabled vehicles on the side of the road. In keeping roadways safe, a traffic incident responder is struck and killed nearly every week, and many more traffic incident responders sustain life-altering injuries. Please give work crews the room they need to work.

Health and Safety

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced Friday that Maine people who lost food purchased through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as a result of Monday’s storm now have until January 18, 2024, to apply for benefits to replace that food.

SNAP recipients originally had 10 days from when the food was lost or from when power is restored to apply. Maine DHHS requested and received approval within 24 hours for the extension from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the SNAP program, to give Maine people who are still recovering from the impacts of the storm more time to apply.

How to apply for SNAP benefits to replace lost food:

SNAP recipients who lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to a power outage, flooding, or other misfortune related to the storm may be able to receive benefits to replace that food.

Losses must be reported to DHHS by January 18, 2024.

SNAP recipients should fill out a simple form (PDF) available on the DHHS website at maine.gov/dhhs/ofi/applications-forms and email it to farmington.dhhs@maine.gov. Paper forms are also available at local DHHS offices.

The replacement benefit amount is the lesser of the total value of the food purchased with SNAP that was lost, or one month’s benefit.

General Assistance (GA) is another resource that Maine people can access to address immediate needs related to the storm. In an emergency, GA administrators in municipalities may presume individuals are eligible prior to full verification if the applicant reports an emergency that requires immediate assistance, and the administrator can reasonably presume, after an initial interview, that the applicant will be eligible for assistance upon full verification. Loss of food or other impacts related to Monday’s storm may be considered as a qualifying emergency. People can apply for GA in their city or town offices. If anyone is unable to reach their local GA administrator or has questions, they can call 1-800-442-6003.

Disaster Recovery

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency is continuing to work with local municipalities on preliminary damage assessments to submit to the Maine Emergency Management Agency and to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in hopes of securing a Major Disaster Declaration for the state and for the counties impacted by the storm event. Municipal officials should reach out to Franklin County EMA if they have not already done so.

At this time there is no additional information available for individuals to submit damages for potential funding. Franklin EMA recommends documenting, photographing, and keeping a detailed list of these damages. If there is a Disaster Declaration, more information will be available. For individuals to submit damages, please use the tools and forms listed below.

Individual, Homeowner, Small Business & Agriculture Initial Damage Assessment Reporting Tools:

Individuals & Households Initial Damage Assessment Survey (online)

Individuals & Households Initial Damage Assessment Form 9-14-23 (pdf)

Business and Agriculture Initial Damage Assessment Survey (online)