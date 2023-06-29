Healthy Community Coalition applying for safe syringe service as part of harm reduction program

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on Monday night, Director of the Healthy Community Coalition LeeAnna Lavoie approached the board in regards to their recent application to the State of Maine Department of Health and Human Services to become a certified syringe service program in the county.

The syringe service program is a U.S. CDC recognized community-based prevention program that provides a range of services including linkages to treatment and recovery, access to the disposal of sterile syringes, and injection equipment testing, according to Lavoie.

“Over the past five years, we’ve been working on addressing the opioid epidemic and trying to keep people alive in Franklin County,” Lavoie said. The HCC has a goal of expanding its harm reduction work across the state of Maine, giving people more access to recovery and treatment options.

The HCC currently has a mobile harm reduction program that goes to Livermore Falls, Wilton, Farmington, and Strong. The mobile unit provides people with recovery materials; however, the unit is unable to provide clean needles or take used needles that need to be disposed of.

The HCC recently conducted a survey to learn more about the attitudes and beliefs in Franklin County surrounding harm reduction, and more than 70% of the respondents both clinical and non-clinical stated that harm reduction reduces the amount of drug overdose deaths, the spread of diseases, and helps people get into treatment.

“Some of the research that it tells us is that it is cost effective, it does not increase illegal drug use or crime, and it plays an important role in the transmission of infectious diseases,” Lavoie said.

Coalition Program Coordinator Ashley McCarthy stated that they are giving out safe injection kits, Hepatitis C and HIV at-home testing kits, syringe clippers, and fentanyl testing strips at their mobile health units.

“We’d like to be able to fully help folks out by adding in the syringe program,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy also stated that the HCC is looking to pilot a mobile health unit site in Jay that would come once a month for people to take any supplies they need. They are currently in the process of identifying a location in the area that would be both discreet and accessible to the public.

“Not everyone wants to be seen somewhere where they might be associated with drug use,” McCarthy said.

Dr. Kristen Mazoki of the Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington spoke of the difficulties providing beds due to the hospital’s size. People who are in active use are at a higher risk of infection, and the hospital only has 65 beds available.

“There is a huge rate of them being discharged from the hospital to then being reinfected,” Mazoki said. “It’s a big weight on them that we want to protect them and have them be healthy, but it’s also a big weight on our health system.”

Sgt. Ryan Close of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is currently partnering with the HCC to help provide harm reduction resources. Close had previously worked in southern Maine and stated that he was surprised to find out that Franklin County dispatchers will send police to respond to people in active addiction who have called in for assistance rather than a medical health professional.

Close stated that the department responds almost daily to calls reporting syringes and needles being found in parking lots, schools, playgrounds, and other areas where people frequently congregate.

“We’re looking at a place where we can reduce all of that by giving them a place to bring needles,” Close said.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org