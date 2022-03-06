Hello, Gorgeous

A porcupine enjoys the sun. (Photo by Dennis York)
Big teeth, sharp claws, and quills, are all on display. (Photo by Dennis York)
An eagle walks in to claim a fish on Webb Lake. (Photo by Dennis York)
This fish belongs to me! (Photo by Dennis York)
An impressive wing span. (Photo by Dennis York)
Red-tailed hawk in flight. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)
Barrow’s goldeneye. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)
Red-breasted merganser drake. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)
Red-breasted merganser drake, another view. (Photo by Steve Muise, Farmington)
