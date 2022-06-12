Features Hello, there by Administrator June 12, 2022 1 min read A toad hops across the lawn. (Photo by Dennis York) A loon at Hill’s Pond. (Photo by Dennis York) A croaking bullfrog is one of the many sounds of summer. (Photo by Dennis York) A bittern prowls the lawn’s edge. (Photo by Dennis York) A turtle on the edge of the Pond Road in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York) A moose quickly crosses the road in Weld. I only had time for one quick photo. (Photo by Dennis York) A visiting northern cardinal in the backyard. (Photo by Laura Ganz) A field of buttercups beneath a dramatic sky. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) A lone iris emerged from other wildflowers in a field. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) A beautiful fox. (Photo by Karen Dalot) A hawk on the look out. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Momma and one of her three babies. (Photo by Karen Dalot) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ