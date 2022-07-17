Features Hiding in plain sight by Administrator July 17, 2022 3 mins read Sometimes it’s hard to spot a subject for a photo. A moth blends in with tree bark. (Photo by Dennis York) Color, texture and tone all help this toad sneak up on a meal. (Photo by Dennis York) Lillies and spider webs on a sunny day. (Photo by Dennis York) Side view of a butterfly. (Photo by Dennis York) Top view of a butterfly. (Photo by Dennis York) A masked bandit stealing fruit. (Photo by Dennis York) A daylily. (Photo by Dennis York) Eyes, nose and a hooked beak are all you see as a snapping turtle sneaks a peak. (Photo by Dennis York) A morning glory in full bloom. (Photo by Dennis York) A young blue bird ponders the wild blue yonder. (Photo by Dennis York) A monarch butterfly lands in the driveway. (Photo by Dennis York) Impressive in Chesterville. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) This one is without a brood. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Taking the show on the road. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Going to roost. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Abandoned young siblings waiting for dark. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Hot and sleepy. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Young raccoon. (Photo by Pat Blanchard) Wilson Lake in Wilton on a Saturday morning by kayak. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell) Water lilies on Wilson Lake. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell) Serene scene on Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell) Wilson Lake. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell) Aquatic plants in bloom on Wilson Lake. (Photo by Bernadette Harvell) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ