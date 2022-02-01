High number of crashes reported during Saturday snowstorm

FARMINGTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a total of 12 calls due to poor driving conditions during Saturday’s storm.

The calls started off around 2 a.m. on Saturday, with the majority coming in that afternoon and evening. The majority of the calls were vehicles that had lost control due to the ice and snow and slid off the roadway. Only minor injuries were reported.

Of particular note was an incident on Saturday around 12:50 p.m. According to a report from Sheriff Scott Nichols, an 11-year-old girl was attempting to cross the Stratton Road in Dallas Plantation on her snowmobile, following her family members ahead, when a Dodge Sedan collided with her. In this incident, the poor driving conditions were deemed a fortunate thing since driver Andrew Collins, 37, of Eustis was going slow. The child received minor injuries and did not need transportation to the hospital. A Maine Warden is investigating the incident.

Below is a full report from Sheriff Scott Nichols.

01/29/2022 0140hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a car vs. utility pole on Toothaker Pond Road in Phillips. Aaron Barker (39) of Phillips was driving a 2010 Ford F150 when he lost control and rand off the road striking the pole. CMP was called to the scene to take care of transformer concerns.

01/29/2022 1250hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a snowmobile vs. car accident on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. An eleven year old female from Wolfboro NH was following family members on a snowmobile ride and attempted to cross the road on a 2020 Polaris when she crossed in front of a 2013 Dodge Sedan driven by Andrew Collins (37) of Eustis. Fortunately the Dodge was being driven slowly due to the snowy conditions and as a result, the child received minor injuries and was not transported. A Maine Warden Service Warden was assigned to investigate this incident as well.

01/29/2022 1550hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Farmington Road in Strong. Dawn Haines (48) of Phillips was driving a 2018 Ford escape when she lost control and ran off the road. No injuries were reported.

01/29/2022 1621hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Bog Road in Lexington. Jennifer Gagnon (47) of Benton was driving a 2004 GMC when the vehicle became disabled and stopped on the roadway with the 4 way flashers on.

01/29/2022 1643hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Salem Road in Salem Twp. Albin Cruz (28) of Philadelphia PA was driving a 2016 Dodge Van southbound when he lost control and rand off the road. Bryans Auto removed the vehicle from the ditch.

01/29/2022 1655hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of two vehicles off the road on Main Street in Kingfield. Poulin’s Wrecker removed the vehicles. David Rodrigues (35) of Harwich Mass was driving a 2013 Subaru when he went off the road. Brian Denton (26) of Mass was driving a 2016 Mazda when he went off the road. No damage to the vehicles was reported.

01/29/2022 1733hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a CMP truck vs guardrail on the Stratton Road in Dallas Plt. Gary Rumley (33) of Rumford was driving a 2019 Freightliner owned by CMP westbound when he lost control and slid into a guardrail. DOT was called because of the damage to the rails. CMP made their own arrangements to haul the vehicle away.

01/29/2022 1800hrs, Deputy Cusson assisted a motorist whose vehicle had slid off the road on the Farmington Falls Road in Farmington. Jonathan Edwards (20) of Wilton was driving a 2018 Toyota Tacoma when he lost control and slid off the road. No damage was reported.

01/29/2022 1922hrs, Deputy Cusson responded to a report of a single vehicle accident on the Farmington Falls Road in New Sharon. Upon arrival the driver was not at the scene. Further investigation revealed that Rachel Oliver (46) of New Sharon was driving a 2020 Chevy Silverado when she control and ran off the road. Farmington Towing removed the vehicle.

01/29/2022 2036hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Main Street in Kingfield. Tyler Jensen (19) of Kingfield was driving a 2015 Volkswagen when he lost control and ran off the road. Poulin’s wrecker removed the vehicle.

01/30/2022 0938hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a car off the road on the Rangeley road in Phillips. Raymond Plog (70) of Madrid ws driving a 2007 Toyota Tacoma when he lost control and slid off the road. No injuries were reported,

01/30/2022 2321hrs, Sgt. Richards responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on the Arnold Trail in Coburn Gore. Mojdehi Gazal (42) of Toronto Canada was driving a 2021 Hyundai when she lost control and went off the road.