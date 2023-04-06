High school students compete in state mathematics championship in Augusta

AUGUSTA – Eight hundred high school students. Twelve minutes. Total silence.

The 44th Annual Maine State Math Meet, held in the Augusta Civic Center on Tuesday, April 4, is the culmination of a year of academic competition. More than 80 high schools from around the state attended the first state competition since 2019.

With over 800 high school students gathered in the auditorium, fewer than ten have attended a state mathematics competition before. These students would have attended in 2019 as eighth-grade students showing high potential in mathematics.

A mathematics competition is not a traditional spectator sport. Each school is allowed up to ten ‘mathletes’ on their team, but for the first portion of the meet each student works alone on the same three problems. They face the podium and work on clipboards in their laps to help prevent peeking. Total silence is required from students, proctors, and any spectators. There are six individual rounds, each lasting 12 minutes. Answers are provided after each round is completed and students are given the opportunity to appeal the answer if they can demonstrate an alternative solution that meets the criteria for the competition.

After a break for lunch, the relay rounds take place. The relay consists of a different problem for each student; students work their individual problem, and pass their answers backwards to complete the relay answer as well. Teams are awarded points for correct answers on the individual problems and for the correct relay answer. For the relay rounds, teams are divided into two groups of up to five students each, with six minutes to complete the problems.

The final part of the competition is the team rounds, where students are allowed to sit at the table and work on problems together. The team rounds have eight problems to be solved in the same twelve minutes as the individual rounds.

There are two relay rounds and two team rounds at the State Meet.

The math problems themselves range from Algebra One to Pre-Calculus level mathematics, but often require logic and deduction skills in addition to mastery of mathematics concepts. The more difficult the problem, the higher the point value.

Competitive mathematics is not new, but it is not necessarily common. Maine State Math Meet Co-Chair Brian Twitchell considered the importance and value of competitive mathematics, saying, “Why is competition of any type important? Our society puts great emphasis on athletic competitions but not everyone is an athlete. Providing an avenue, especially in high school, for competitions that are not athletic helps more kids be involved in competition.”

Co-Chair Carl Robbins noted some of the complexities that go into such a large event. With a four-year gap between competitions, most of the students are new, and many of the coaches and teachers assisting in the background are new as well. In the past, Robbins’ team at Bangor High School had good momentum and saw students participating through all four years of their high school journey. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Robbins feels they are starting all over again.

Robbins is looking forward to next year, building off of the successes and experiences this year.

Math competitions are a different experience than many other competitions. “It’s not about someone else failing, it’s about how much you can achieve,” Robbins said.

Schools are divided into four divisions based on student population. Awards are given to the top-scoring students in each high school grade level and school awards are given to the top-scoring schools in each division. The final award, the Brian Twitchell Award, is given to the state champions: the school with the highest score across the competition.

Locally, Spruce Mountain High School (Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls) placed 14th out of 21 schools in Division C. Carrabec (North Anson) placed second out of 21 schools in Division D.

For more information and the full results of the competition, please visit the Maine Association of Math Leagues at their website and Facebook page.

Editor’s Note: Brian Twitchell is related to the author of this article.