Features Holiday lights by Administrator December 26, 2021 1 min read This home in Kingfield is brightly lit for Christmas every year. The starry sky was added with software. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) Kingfield is lit up for the holidays, including the bridge over the river. (Photo by Don Waterhouse) Brilliance and texture: Pine. (Photo series by Pat Blanchard) Solstice. (Photo series by Pat Blanchard) Vine. (Photo series by Pat Blanchard) Berry fall. (Photo series by Pat Blanchard) Birch. (Photo series by Pat Blanchard) A story in tracks: The mourning dove is taken down and fed on by a hawk. Later, a squirrel confiscates the leftover carcass, heading into the woods with its prize. Finally, a fox trots past the site, not even pausing to investigate. (Photo by Pat Blanchard)