Holiday weekend storm cancellations

FRANKLIN COUNTY – The holiday weekend is off to a rough start with snow, turning to rain Friday morning and through the afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued warnings for winter weather, high wind, and flooding across the state. Travel is discouraged. This list will be updated.

Friday, December 23:

All Maine State offices are closed due to weather conditions.

All Mt. Blue High School sports practices and activities are cancelled.

The Phillips Town Office is closed.

Avon Town Office is closed.

The Kingfield Town Office is closed.

Carrabassett Valley Town Office will be closing at noon.

Carrabassett Valley Transfer Station will be closing at 10 a.m.

Carrabassett Valley Public Library and Anti-Gravity Center are closed.

The Jay Town Office will be closed for the holiday.

The New Vineyard Town Office will be closed.

Chesterville Town Office will be closed.

Eustis Town Office will be closed.

Rangeley Town Office will be closing at noon.

Saturday, December 24, Christmas Eve:

Carrabassett Valley Transfer Station will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

The Jay Transfer Station will have normal operating hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rangeley Transfer Station will be closed.

Sunday, December 25, Christmas Day:

The Phillips Transfer Station will be closed for the holiday.

The Kingfield/New Portland Transfer Station will be closed.

Carrabassett Valley Transfer Station will be closed.

Eustis Transfer Station will be closed.

Monday, December 26, Christmas holiday observed:

Phillips Town Office will be closed for the holiday.

Avon Town Office will be closed.

Kingfield Town Office will be closed.

Rangeley Town Office will be closed.

Western Maine Pharmacy will be closed.

The Jay Town Office will be closed for the holiday.

Eustis Town Office will be closed.

Additional notes:

Rangeley Transfer Station will be closed Saturday, December 31.

Eustis Transfer Station will be closed Sunday, January 1.

Kingfield Town Office will be closed Monday, January 2, for the holiday.

Eustis Town Office will be closed Monday, January 2.