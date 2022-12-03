How the outdoor enthusiast can be prepared for frigid temperatures

Wind holds at Titcomb? Below zero temps? Western Maine is known for these conditions, but snow sport enthusiasts say, “Bring it on!” Being prepared for the most rugged weather conditions helps athletes, recreational or competitive, safely reach the greatest levels of enjoyment and performance.

Hydration

When is hydration important? Always! Virtually every biochemical process requires water. However, when the body is under stress (illness, injury, intense exercise, extreme weather conditions), more is happening biochemically, so hydration becomes even more important.

Increased stress equals a body that is working harder biochemically which leads to an increased demand for water.

Cold weather places unique demands on the body that make hydration particularly important. When a person inhales cold, dry air, body fluids are used to vaporize and warm that air. This is why on cold days we can “see our breath.”

A study comparing alpine ski athletes with those who played football or soccer, reported that skiers had the highest levels of dehydration. Before a competition, 11 of 12 skiers tested positive for dehydration (Johnson et al, 2010). There are a few possible reasons for this finding:

Cold weather blunts the thirst mechanism, so athletes do not perceive thirst Some winter athletes intentionally minimize fluids to decrease the need to use the bathroom Unlike football/soccer, snow sports do not lend themselves to quick, frequent, water breaks

Dehydration has a negative impact on performance, but is easily remedied. If you wait until you are thirsty before you drink, chances are, you are already dehydrated. Proper hydration is the result of a daily habit, not something that happens just before the activity!

Hydration Tips:

Look for opportunities to hydrate while outside; make hydrating a priority when inside When taking a break during cold weather activities, warm fluids are better than cold, because the body will use internal heat to warm cold fluids Immediately after a cold day spent outside, warm fluids help prepare the body for the next day. Get in the habit of bringing a water bottle everywhere you go and sip on water between meals Keep a water bottle beside your bed Drink 8 to 16 ounces of fluid upon waking and at every meal

Fuel

Everyone knows that we need proper fuel to perform at our best, but cold weather performance comes with some unique fuel demands.

Pretoning burns up to 400 calories per hour! The body responds to the cold, first, by creating a pre-shivering muscle tone, called “pre-toning” and second, by shivering. Pre-toning is an increase in muscle tone due to a decrease in muscle temperature. Shivering and pre-toning generate heat at a cost of up to 400 calories per hour! Intense shivering quickly depletes muscle glycogen stores.

The process of warming and humidifying cold, dry air also requires a lot of energy. For example, if an athlete burns 600 calories while cross country skiing for an hour at 0 degrees Fahrenheit, about 150 calories, or 25%, of the total calories burned, will be used to warm the inspired air.

Metabolism, or breaking down food, is the body’s source of internal heat production (thermogenesis). About 30-60 minutes after eating, the human body generates about 10% more heat than it does on an empty stomach. Therefore, eating a warm, hearty breakfast that includes whole grains, fruit, protein and healthy fat will help an athlete stay warm (due to thermogenesis) and provide energy. High energy snacks with a little protein and/or fat will slow down the glycemic (sugar) response, thus providing heat production and a more stable energy level over a longer period of time. Athletes can nibble on these snacks throughout the day to help maintain not only energy, but also warmth.

Pay close attention to meals the day before the event or activity Eat a warm healthy breakfast for fuel and heat production Pack high energy snacks that are easy to put in a coat pocket for fuel and heat production

Clothing

The benefits of dressing in layers of wool or synthetic materials is common knowledge, but extremely cold weather brings with it a few special clothing considerations as well. Upon hearing that exceptionally cold weather is on the way, many athletes simply pack hand and toe warmers. However, cold hands and feet are a message that your core is not warm enough. Keeping the hands and feet warm is a way to ignore this message. Hand and toe warmers should be PART of a strategy versus the complete strategy for staying warm.

Neck-ups tend to get wet on cold days from exhaling all that humidified air and socks get wet from sweat; an extra neck up, pair of socks and base layer may just make your day. Also, Dermatone protects uncovered skin from frost nip and windburn and prevents chapped lips.

There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing!

Shelby Downing earned a masters degree in Kinesiology at the University of Maine and has been an NSCA, Certified Strength and Conditioning Coach for more than twenty years. Coach Downing owns Stand Strong Sports Performance in Wilton, Maine. Stand Strong coaches believe anyone can train like an athlete.